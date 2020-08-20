Boston 7, Baltimore 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|4
|9
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.282
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.360
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Pillar rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|10
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Valaika lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|a-Urías ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Smith Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Boston
|021
|000
|004_7
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Valaika in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 5. HR_Bogaerts (5), off Wojciechowski; Moreland (7), off Castro; Valaika (3), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Peraza (4), Verdugo (10), Bogaerts 2 (15), Moreland 3 (17), Valaika (6). S_Velazquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Moreland, Devers 2, Peraza); Baltimore 3 (Valaika, Alberto). RISP_Boston 3 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Verdugo, Pillar.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 2-2
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|97
|4.98
|Brasier, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|7.00
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.17
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski, L, 1-3
|3
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|88
|4.84
|Tate
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|3.86
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.75
|Scott
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|1.93
|Castro
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0, Scott 2-0, Castro 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:26.
