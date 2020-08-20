Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

August 20, 2020 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 12 7 4 9
Verdugo lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .282
Devers 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .240
Martinez dh 5 1 0 0 0 2 .231
Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .282
Moreland 1b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .360
Vázquez c 5 1 2 0 0 2 .259
Pillar rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .277
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .246
Peraza 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .234
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 10
Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .321
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Núñez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .283
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .319
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .208
Valaika lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .218
a-Urías ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Smith Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Boston 021 000 004_7 12 0
Baltimore 000 000 100_1 5 0

a-struck out for Valaika in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 5. HR_Bogaerts (5), off Wojciechowski; Moreland (7), off Castro; Valaika (3), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Peraza (4), Verdugo (10), Bogaerts 2 (15), Moreland 3 (17), Valaika (6). S_Velazquez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Moreland, Devers 2, Peraza); Baltimore 3 (Valaika, Alberto). RISP_Boston 3 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Pillar.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, W, 2-2 7 5 1 1 1 6 97 4.98
Brasier, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 7.00
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.17
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wojciechowski, L, 1-3 3 2-3 7 3 3 1 4 88 4.84
Tate 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 44 3.86
Lakins Sr. 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 24 3.75
Scott 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 19 1.93
Castro 1 2 2 2 0 1 23 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0, Scott 2-0, Castro 2-2.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:26.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired