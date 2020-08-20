Boston 7, Baltimore 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 12 7 4 9 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .282 Devers 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .240 Martinez dh 5 1 0 0 0 2 .231 Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .282 Moreland 1b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .360 Vázquez c 5 1 2 0 0 2 .259 Pillar rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .277 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .246 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .234

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 1 10 Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .321 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Núñez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .319 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .208 Valaika lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .218 a-Urías ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Smith Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .152

Boston 021 000 004_7 12 0 Baltimore 000 000 100_1 5 0

a-struck out for Valaika in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 5. HR_Bogaerts (5), off Wojciechowski; Moreland (7), off Castro; Valaika (3), off Eovaldi. RBIs_Peraza (4), Verdugo (10), Bogaerts 2 (15), Moreland 3 (17), Valaika (6). S_Velazquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Moreland, Devers 2, Peraza); Baltimore 3 (Valaika, Alberto). RISP_Boston 3 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Pillar.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 2-2 7 5 1 1 1 6 97 4.98 Brasier, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 7.00 Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.17

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski, L, 1-3 3 2-3 7 3 3 1 4 88 4.84 Tate 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 44 3.86 Lakins Sr. 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 24 3.75 Scott 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 19 1.93 Castro 1 2 2 2 0 1 23 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0, Scott 2-0, Castro 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:26.

