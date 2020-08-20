Listen Live Sports

...

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

August 20, 2020 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
      
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 12 7 Totals 31 1 5 1
Verdugo lf 4 1 1 1 Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 5 0 2 0 Santander rf 4 0 1 0
Martinez dh 5 1 0 0 Núñez 1b 4 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 2 Severino c 4 0 0 0
Moreland 1b 4 1 2 3 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 5 1 2 0 Valaika lf 3 1 1 1
Pillar rf 4 1 0 0 a-Urías ph 1 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 Smith Jr. dh 3 0 0 0
Peraza 2b 4 0 1 1 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0
Boston 021 000 004 7
Baltimore 000 000 100 1

LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 5. HR_Bogaerts (5), Moreland (7), Valaika (3). S_Velazquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi, W, 2-2 7 5 1 1 1 6
Brasier, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Wojciechowski, L, 1-3 3 2-3 7 3 3 1 4
Tate 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Lakins Sr. 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Scott 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Castro 1 2 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:26.

