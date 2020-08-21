Listen Live Sports

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

August 21, 2020 10:55 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 9 8 2 5
Pillar rf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .276
Devers 3b 4 1 1 3 1 1 .240
Martinez dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .232
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .281
Vázquez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .292
Chavis 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .246
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Peraza 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .238
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 8 5 5 9
Alberto 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Santander rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Núñez 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .278
Severino dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .324
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Mountcastle lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .000
Sisco c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .268
Valaika ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .220
Mullins cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .324
Boston 012 032 000_8 9 0
Baltimore 000 000 230_5 8 0

LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_Verdugo (6). HR_Bogaerts (6), off Means; Martinez (3), off Means; Devers (4), off López; Valaika (4), off Osich; Mullins (1), off Osich; Sisco (4), off Osich. RBIs_Bogaerts (16), Martinez 2 (14), Devers 3 (12), Chavis 2 (7), Valaika (7), Mullins (1), Sisco 3 (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Pillar); Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Núñez). RISP_Boston 3 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 4.

GIDP_Pillar, Sisco.

DP_Boston 1 (Peraza, Bogaerts, Chavis); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Alberto, Núñez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brewer 4 3 0 0 2 2 71 3.50
Hernandez, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3 40 0.00
Osich 1 2-3 3 5 5 2 3 44 7.11
Brice, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.59
Barnes, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 5.06
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, L, 0-2 3 4 3 3 0 2 44 10.13
López 4 5 5 5 2 3 66 7.88
Eshelman 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.52
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0. HBP_Eshelman (Peraza). WP_Barnes, Means, López.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:04.

