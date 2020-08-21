Boston 8, Baltimore 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|2
|5
|
|Pillar rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.240
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Peraza 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|5
|9
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Núñez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Severino dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.324
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Mountcastle lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.268
|Valaika ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.324
|Boston
|012
|032
|000_8
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|230_5
|8
|0
LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_Verdugo (6). HR_Bogaerts (6), off Means; Martinez (3), off Means; Devers (4), off López; Valaika (4), off Osich; Mullins (1), off Osich; Sisco (4), off Osich. RBIs_Bogaerts (16), Martinez 2 (14), Devers 3 (12), Chavis 2 (7), Valaika (7), Mullins (1), Sisco 3 (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Pillar); Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Núñez). RISP_Boston 3 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 4.
GIDP_Pillar, Sisco.
DP_Boston 1 (Peraza, Bogaerts, Chavis); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Alberto, Núñez).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brewer
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|71
|3.50
|Hernandez, W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|0.00
|Osich
|1
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|3
|44
|7.11
|Brice, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.59
|Barnes, S, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.06
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 0-2
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|44
|10.13
|López
|4
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|66
|7.88
|Eshelman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.52
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0. HBP_Eshelman (Peraza). WP_Barnes, Means, López.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.
T_3:04.
