Boston 8, Baltimore 5

August 21, 2020 10:55 pm
 
< a min read
      
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 9 8 Totals 34 5 8 5
Pillar rf 4 2 1 0 Alberto 2b 5 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 1 1 3 Santander rf 5 0 1 0
Martinez dh 4 1 1 2 Núñez 1b 5 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 Severino dh 2 1 1 0
Vázquez c 4 1 1 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 Mountcastle lf 2 1 0 0
Chavis 1b 4 0 1 2 Sisco c 4 1 1 3
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Valaika ss 4 1 1 1
Peraza 2b 3 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 3 1
Boston 012 032 000 8
Baltimore 000 000 230 5

DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_Verdugo (6). HR_Bogaerts (6), Martinez (3), Devers (4), Valaika (4), Mullins (1), Sisco (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Brewer 4 3 0 0 2 2
Hernandez W,1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3
Osich 1 2-3 3 5 5 2 3
Brice H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes S,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Means L,0-2 3 4 3 3 0 2
López 4 5 5 5 2 3
Eshelman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0

Eshelman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Eshelman (Peraza). WP_Barnes, Means, López.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:04.

