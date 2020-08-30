Boston 9, Washington 5

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|3
|8
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.360
|Soto lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.360
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.221
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Harrison 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|15
|9
|3
|7
|
|Verdugo lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Devers 3b
|4
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|.240
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|1-Lin pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.302
|Pillar rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Plawecki c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.351
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.500
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Washington
|002
|120
|000_5
|11
|1
|Boston
|323
|000
|01x_9
|15
|0
1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.
E_García (2). LOB_Washington 10, Boston 10. 2B_Gomes 2 (4), Pillar (7), Verdugo (9), Martinez (11), Plawecki (3). 3B_Eaton (1). HR_Harrison (3), off Godley; Thames (2), off Godley; Bogaerts (8), off Voth; Devers (5), off Voth; Dalbec (1), off Guerra; Devers (6), off Hudson. RBIs_Soto (21), Cabrera (18), Harrison (7), Thames (7), Eaton (15), Bogaerts 2 (22), Plawecki 2 (8), Devers 3 (19), Dalbec 2 (2). SB_Plawecki (1). SF_Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Thames, Eaton 2, Harrison, Cabrera); Boston 6 (Bradley Jr. 2, Bogaerts, Pillar, Verdugo). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; Boston 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Soto, Cabrera, Martinez, Pillar. GIDP_Pillar.
DP_Washington 1 (Harrison, García, Thames).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, L, 0-4
|2
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|3
|58
|7.99
|Guerra
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|41
|4.50
|Bacus
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|5.40
|Doolittle
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|12.27
|Hudson
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|6.17
|Harper
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7.24
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|85
|7.71
|Osich, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.74
|J.Taylor, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|10.38
|Brasier, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.61
|Brice
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.48
Inherited runners-scored_Harper 2-0, Osich 1-0. HBP_Godley (Harrison), Hudson (Martinez).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:26.
