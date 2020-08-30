Listen Live Sports

Boston 9, Washington 5

August 30, 2020 5:15 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 11 5 3 8
Turner ss 5 1 3 0 0 2 .360
Soto lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .360
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .243
Thames 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .221
Gomes c 4 1 2 0 1 0 .296
Eaton rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .228
Harrison 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .281
García 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Robles cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .237
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 9 15 9 3 7
Verdugo lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .291
Devers 3b 4 3 4 3 1 0 .240
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208
1-Lin pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 2 1 1 .302
Pillar rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .274
Plawecki c 4 1 2 2 1 0 .351
Bradley Jr. cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Dalbec 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .500
Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Washington 002 120 000_5 11 1
Boston 323 000 01x_9 15 0

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

E_García (2). LOB_Washington 10, Boston 10. 2B_Gomes 2 (4), Pillar (7), Verdugo (9), Martinez (11), Plawecki (3). 3B_Eaton (1). HR_Harrison (3), off Godley; Thames (2), off Godley; Bogaerts (8), off Voth; Devers (5), off Voth; Dalbec (1), off Guerra; Devers (6), off Hudson. RBIs_Soto (21), Cabrera (18), Harrison (7), Thames (7), Eaton (15), Bogaerts 2 (22), Plawecki 2 (8), Devers 3 (19), Dalbec 2 (2). SB_Plawecki (1). SF_Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Thames, Eaton 2, Harrison, Cabrera); Boston 6 (Bradley Jr. 2, Bogaerts, Pillar, Verdugo). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; Boston 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Soto, Cabrera, Martinez, Pillar. GIDP_Pillar.

DP_Washington 1 (Harrison, García, Thames).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth, L, 0-4 2 6 5 5 1 3 58 7.99
Guerra 2 5 3 3 0 2 41 4.50
Bacus 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 36 5.40
Doolittle 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 12.27
Hudson 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 23 6.17
Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 7.24
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 3 85 7.71
Osich, W, 1-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 5.74
J.Taylor, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 10.38
Brasier, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 4.61
Brice 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 6.48

Inherited runners-scored_Harper 2-0, Osich 1-0. HBP_Godley (Harrison), Hudson (Martinez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:26.

