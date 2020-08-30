Listen Live Sports

Boston 9, Washington 5

August 30, 2020 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
      
Washington Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 39 9 15 9
Turner ss 5 1 3 0 Verdugo lf 5 1 1 0
Soto lf 5 0 2 1 Devers 3b 4 3 4 3
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 1 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Thames 1b 4 1 1 1 1-Lin pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 1 2 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 2
Eaton rf 5 0 1 1 Pillar rf 5 2 2 0
Harrison 3b 3 1 1 1 Plawecki c 4 1 2 2
García 2b 3 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 5 0 1 0
Robles cf 4 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 4 1 2 2
Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0
Washington 002 120 000 5
Boston 323 000 01x 9

E_García (2). DP_Washington 1, Boston 0. LOB_Washington 10, Boston 10. 2B_Gomes 2 (4), Pillar (7), Verdugo (9), Martinez (11), Plawecki (3). 3B_Eaton (1). HR_Harrison (3), Thames (2), Bogaerts (8), Devers 2 (6), Dalbec (1). SB_Plawecki (1). SF_Cabrera (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Voth, L, 0-4 2 6 5 5 1 3
Guerra 2 5 3 3 0 2
Bacus 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Doolittle 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Hudson 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Godley 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 3
Osich, W, 1-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
J.Taylor, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Brasier, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Brice 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Godley (Harrison), Hudson (Martinez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:26.

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired