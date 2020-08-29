Listen Live Sports

Bou, Turner help Revs tie Red Bulls, extend unbeaten streak

August 29, 2020 11:34 pm
 
1 min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored, Matt Turner had three saves and New England tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Saturday night to extend the Revolution’s regular-season unbeaten streak to seven games.

Teal Bunbury, on the counterattack, played a low ball that led Bou to the top of the 6-yard box for a one-touch finish to make it 1-1 in the 41st minute.

Omir Fernandez evaded two defenders and then passed to Benjamin Mines, who played a first-timer back to Fernandez for the finish from near the spot to give the Red Bulls (3-3-2) a 1-0 lead in the 35th. The 21-year-old Fernandez and 20-year-old Mines are both homegrowns.

Fernandez slipped a pass through two defenders that led Tom Barlow to near the right corner of the 6-yard box but Turner parried in the fourth minute. Turner thwarted Barlow, who was once again set up by Fernandez, for a second time in the 17th.

New England (2-1-5) hasn’t lost a regular-season game since a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Impact in the season opener Feb. 29.

New York’s Tim Parker was shown a straight red card for a serious foul on Tajon Buchanan in the second minute of stoppage time.

