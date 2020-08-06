Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bowlen family feud trial pushed back from September to 2021

August 6, 2020 10:09 pm
 
1 min read
      

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (AP) — The Denver Broncos ownership trial that was supposed to begin next month has been pushed back to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial was scheduled to begin Sept. 1 via videoconference in front of Arapahoe County Court Judge John E. Scipione.

It’s now expected to be held in Scipione’s courtroom the first half of next year providing the COVID-19 crisis abates.

The case pits the two eldest daughters of late owner Pat Bowlen and the trio of trustees who have run the team for the last seven years.

Advertisement

The trust was empowered in 2009 to designate Bowlen’s successor upon his death or incapacity.

Bowlen stepped down in 2013 because of Alzheimer’s and he died last year a few weeks before of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bowlen’s two eldest daughters from his first marriage — Beth Bowlen Wallace, 49, and Amie Klemmer, 51 — along with their uncle, Bill Bowlen, have contended in court documents that Pat Bowlen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s long before he signed his updated trust in 2009 and they want the trustees removed.

The trustees — team president/CEO Joe Ellis, team counsel Rich Slivka and Denver attorney Mary Kelly — and the lawyer who prepared Pat Bowlen’s estate plan have said in response that Pat Bowlen knew what he was doing when he signed the documents in 2009.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Billings Vet Center welcomes Vietnam Veterans home with Quilts of Valor