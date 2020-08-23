Listen Live Sports

Browns sign Super Bowl 48 MVP Malcolm Smith

August 23, 2020 5:17 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Thin and inexperienced at linebacker, the Cleveland Browns signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith on Sunday.

Smith helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to an NFL title after the 2013 season, when he returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and had 10 tackles in a 43-8 blowout of Denver.

The Browns needed help at linebacker after starter Mack Wilson hyperextended his left knee at practice this week. The second-year player from Alabama is expected to miss significant time and may need season-ending surgery.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Smith has appeared in 104 NFL regular-season games with Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, Jacksonville and Dallas. He has 295 career tackles, 10 forced fumbles, six sacks, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Smith was drafted by the Seahawks in the seventh round in 2011. He played at Southern Cal.

The Browns waived center Casey Dunn to clear a roster spot for Smith.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

