Bryan twins not in US Open doubles; Clijsters gets wild card

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob and Mike Bryan were not on the entry list released for men’s doubles at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, possibly signaling the end of the 42-year-old American twins’ record-breaking careers.

The Bryans won five of their 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together in New York, most recently in 2014.

Mike also won the 2018 U.S. Open with Jack Sock when Bob was recovering from hip surgery.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced its women’s and men’s doubles fields, including wild cards.

Advertisement

Three-time U.S. Open champion Kim Clijsters received a wild-card entry in doubles to go along with the one she got for singles as she makes her Grand Slam comeback.

The tournament begins singles competition Aug. 31, and doubles on Sept. 2. The doubles fields are being cut from 64 to 32 teams for women and men this year to reduce the number of people on-site because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clijsters and playing partner Hailey Baptiste were joined by these other pairings getting wild cards in women’s doubles: Ann Li and Bernarda Pera, Christina McHale and Usue Arconada, Jessica Pegula and Shelby Rogers.

Serena and Venus Williams are not in the women’s field.

Men’s wild cards for doubles went to brothers Ryan Harrison and Christian Harrison, Chris Eubanks and Mackenzie McDonald, Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin, and Nicholas Monroe and Nathaniel Lammons.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.