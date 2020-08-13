Listen Live Sports

Bryant held out of Cubs’ lineup versus Brewers

August 13, 2020 6:22 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Slugger Kris Bryant was held out of the surging Chicago Cubs’ starting lineup against Milwaukee on Thursday night because of a sore left wrist and ring finger.

Manager David Ross didn’t disclose if Bryant would be available off the bench, but said he made the move out of “an abundance of caution.”

Bryant was injured trying to make a diving catch in left field Wednesday in the fifth inning of the Cubs 7-2 win at Cleveland. He remained in the game and hit a home run in the sixth inning before being pulled in the eighth.

“We’re trying to be extra cautious,” Ross said. “I don’t think there’s a great deal of concern. We just want to make sure he’s good to go.”

Kyle Schwarber was listed to start in left field and David Bote at third base Thursday for the Cubs, who entered leading the majors at 12-3.

