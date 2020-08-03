Listen Live Sports

Cagliari hires Di Francesco to replace Zenga as coach

August 3, 2020 5:32 am
 
CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Cagliari hired Eusebio Di Francesco as its new coach Monday after parting ways with Walter Zenga.

The Sardinian club announced the move a day after finishing the Serie A season in 14th place.

Di Francesco signed a contract through June, 2022. He previously coached Pescara, Lecce, Sassuolo, Roma and Sampdoria.

In 2018, Di Francesco coached Roma to the Champions League semifinals. He led Sampdoria for the first eight matches of the recently concluded season then left the club by mutual consent with the team in last place.

Zenga was hired by Cagliari in March to replace the fired Rolando Maran.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

