Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals RP allows 4 straight HRs vs White Sox in ML debut

August 16, 2020 4:59 pm
 
1 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals reliever Roel Ramirez became the first pitcher to allow four straight home runs in his major league debut when the Chicago White Sox hit him around in the fifth inning Sunday.

Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run inning, tying the big league record for consecutive homers.

Ramirez took the mound in the fifth with St. Louis leading 1-0. He struck out Luis Robert to start, but things went south quickly. After two singles, a caught stealing and a walk, Moncada smacked a three-run homer to right.

Grandal followed with another drive into the right-field seats, and then Abreu and Jimenez each homered to left.

Advertisement

Manager Mike Shildt replaced Ramirez with Seth Elledge, and he struck out Edwin Encarnacion on three straight pitches to end the inning.

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

Ramirez is among the players promoted by the Cardinals following a COVID-19 outbreak that stalled St. Louis’ season for 2 1/2 weeks. The club returned to action Saturday with a doubleheader sweep over Chicago.

Ramirez, a 25-year-old right-hander, split last season between Double-A and Triple-A.

It was the 10th time in major league history a team hit four straight homers. The only other time the White Sox did it was on Aug. 14, 2008 against Kansas City, when Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramirez and Juan Uribe connected.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day