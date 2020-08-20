Career RBI Leaders

|Through 2020
|(x-active; RBI became an official stat to 1920)
|Player
|No.
|1. Hank Aaron
|2,297
|2. x-Albert Pujols
|2,086
|2. Alex Rodriguez
|2,086
|4. Barry Bonds
|1,996
|5. Lou Gehrig
|1,995
|6. Stan Musial
|1,951
|7. Jimmie Foxx
|1,922
|8. Eddie Murray
|1,917
|9. Willie Mays
|1,903
|10. Mel Ott
|1,860
|11. Carl Yastrzemski
|1,844
|12. Ted Williams
|1,839
|13. Ken Griffey Jr.
|1,836
|14. Rafael Palmeiro
|1,835
|15. Dave Winfield
|1,833
