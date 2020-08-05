Listen Live Sports

...

Catlin out of tournament after breaking COVID-19 protocol

August 5, 2020 8:13 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — American golf player John Catlin and his caddie Nathan Mulrooney have been removed from this week’s English Championship by the European Tour after they breached its COVID-19 protocol.

The European Tour said in a statement on Wednesday that the pair dined a local restaurant on Tuesday evening outside the tournament bubble, “hence compromising the Tour’s health guidelines, and were withdrawn from the tournament with immediate effect as a result.”

In comments published by the European Tour, Catlin offered apologies for his behavior.

“I apologize to my fellow players and everyone involved with the tournament this week for this error of judgement,” he said. “I understand the European Tour’s decision and accept the sanction.”

Catlin will be replaced in the tournament at Hanbury Manor by South African Wilco Nienaber.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

