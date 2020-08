Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press

(Home teams listed first) All Times EDT SECOND ROUND First leg Tuesday, Feb. 18

Atletico Madrid (Spain) 1, Liverpool (England) 0

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Atalanta (Italy) 4, Valencia (Spain) 1

Tottenham (England) 0, Leipzig (Germany) 1

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Chelsea (England) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 3

Napoli (Italy) 1, Barcelona (Spain) 1

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Lyon (France) 1, Juventus (Italy) 0

Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Manchester City (England) 2

Second Leg Tuesday, March 10

Leipzig (Germany) 3, Tottenham (England) 0, Leipzig advanced on 4-0 aggregate

Valencia (Spain) 3, Atalanta (Italy) 4, Atalanta advanced on 8-4 aggregate

Wednesday, March 11

Liverpool (England) 2, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 3, Atletico Madrid advanced on 4-2 aggregate

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 0, Paris Saint-Germain advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Friday, Aug. 7

Juventus (Italy) 2, Lyon (France) 1, 2-2 aggregate; Lyon advanced on 2-1 away goals

Manchester City (England) 2, Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Manchester City advanced on 4-2 aggregate

Saturday, Aug. 8

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy), 3 p.m.

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Chelsea (England), 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS All matches at Lisbon, Portugal Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 14

Napoli-Barcelona winner vs. Chelsea-Bayern Munich winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Manchester City vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, Aug. 18 At Lisbon, Portugal

Leipzig-Atletico Madrid winner vs. Atalanta-Paris-Saint-Germain winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 At Lisbon, Portugal

Real Madrid-Manchester City_Lyon-Juventus winner vs. Napoli-Barcelona_Chelsea-Bayern Munich winner, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP At Lisbon, Portugal Sunday, Aug. 23

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

