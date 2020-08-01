Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pulisic the 1st American man to score in an FA Cup final

August 1, 2020 1:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic has become the first American man to score in an FA Cup final.

The 21-year-old winger gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead over Arsenal in the fifth minute at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, slotting in from close range after being set up by Olivier Giroud’s flick.

Pulisic’s 11th goal in all competitions in his first season at Chelsea was canceled out by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot for 1-1.

The Women’s FA Cup has already seen an American scorer in a final, with Carli Lloyd netting in Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Birmingham in 2017.

Advertisement

The 139th FA Cup final is the first to be played in front of no fans due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

Other American men to play in an FA Cup final include midfielder John Harkes for Sheffield Wednesday in 1993, and goalkeeper Tim Howard for Manchester United in 2004 and Everton in 2009.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week