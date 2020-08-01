LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic has become the first American man to score in an FA Cup final.

The 21-year-old winger gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead over Arsenal in the fifth minute at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, slotting in from close range after being set up by Olivier Giroud’s flick.

Pulisic’s 11th goal in all competitions in his first season at Chelsea was canceled out by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot for 1-1.

The Women’s FA Cup has already seen an American scorer in a final, with Carli Lloyd netting in Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Birmingham in 2017.

The 139th FA Cup final is the first to be played in front of no fans due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Other American men to play in an FA Cup final include midfielder John Harkes for Sheffield Wednesday in 1993, and goalkeeper Tim Howard for Manchester United in 2004 and Everton in 2009.

