Chicago 100, Connecticut 93

August 8, 2020 7:16 pm
 
CHICAGO (100)

Copper 5-11 5-5 17, Stevens 3-7 1-1 7, Parker 4-8 12-12 20, Quigley 8-12 3-5 22, Vandersloot 2-7 4-4 9, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 3-4 3-4 9, Colson 1-1 0-0 2, DeShields 6-8 1-1 14, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 29-32 100.

CONNECTICUT (93)

A.Thomas 4-7 3-4 11, Bonner 6-15 3-4 15, Jones 4-6 3-6 11, Hiedeman 1-4 0-0 3, J.Thomas 9-15 0-0 22, Charles 4-5 6-6 15, Mompremier 1-1 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Plaisance 1-2 0-0 2, Gemelos 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 5-8 1-1 12. Totals 35-63 16-21 93.

Chicago 23 29 27 21 100
Connecticut 22 24 25 22 93

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-18 (Quigley 3-4, Copper 2-4, DeShields 1-2, Vandersloot 1-4, Parker 0-2), Connecticut 7-14 (J.Thomas 4-7, Hiedeman 1-2, Bonner 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 29 (Copper 7), Connecticut 21 (A.Thomas 6). Assists_Chicago 21 (Vandersloot 11), Connecticut 22 (J.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, Connecticut 25.

