Chicago 100, Indiana 77

CHICAGO (100)

Copper 8-13 4-5 21, Hebard 6-8 0-0 12, Dolson 3-6 1-1 8, Quigley 7-14 1-1 19, Vandersloot 4-8 5-5 13, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 2-7 2-3 6, Williams 8-12 4-5 21, Colson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-70 17-20 100.

INDIANA (77)

Burke 2-7 0-0 5, Dupree 5-13 4-5 14, Achonwa 6-11 1-2 13, Allemand 1-5 2-2 4, K.Mitchell 0-7 2-2 2, Cox 2-6 2-2 6, McCowan 6-6 3-4 15, Doyle 0-2 1-2 1, Smalls 4-4 2-2 13, T.Mitchell 2-11 0-0 4. Totals 28-72 17-21 77.

Chicago 21 29 21 29 — 100 Indiana 18 19 23 17 — 77

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-19 (Quigley 4-7, Copper 1-2, Dolson 1-3, Williams 1-3, Parker 0-2), Indiana 4-18 (Smalls 3-3, Burke 1-3, Doyle 0-2, K.Mitchell 0-2, Allemand 0-3, T.Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 33 (Hebard 11), Indiana 38 (McCowan 11). Assists_Chicago 29 (Vandersloot 18), Indiana 24 (Allemand 10). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Indiana 21.

