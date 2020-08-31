Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago 100, Indiana 77

August 31, 2020 8:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (100)

Copper 8-13 4-5 21, Hebard 6-8 0-0 12, Dolson 3-6 1-1 8, Quigley 7-14 1-1 19, Vandersloot 4-8 5-5 13, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 2-7 2-3 6, Williams 8-12 4-5 21, Colson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-70 17-20 100.

INDIANA (77)

Burke 2-7 0-0 5, Dupree 5-13 4-5 14, Achonwa 6-11 1-2 13, Allemand 1-5 2-2 4, K.Mitchell 0-7 2-2 2, Cox 2-6 2-2 6, McCowan 6-6 3-4 15, Doyle 0-2 1-2 1, Smalls 4-4 2-2 13, T.Mitchell 2-11 0-0 4. Totals 28-72 17-21 77.

Chicago 21 29 21 29 100
Indiana 18 19 23 17 77

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-19 (Quigley 4-7, Copper 1-2, Dolson 1-3, Williams 1-3, Parker 0-2), Indiana 4-18 (Smalls 3-3, Burke 1-3, Doyle 0-2, K.Mitchell 0-2, Allemand 0-3, T.Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 33 (Hebard 11), Indiana 38 (McCowan 11). Assists_Chicago 29 (Vandersloot 18), Indiana 24 (Allemand 10). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Indiana 21.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired