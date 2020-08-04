Listen Live Sports

Chicago 82, Dallas 79

August 4, 2020 8:15 pm
 
DALLAS (79)

Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Sabally 2-9 5-5 10, Ndour 0-4 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0, Ogunbowale 12-24 1-2 26, Alarie 2-6 0-0 4, Samuelson 2-4 0-0 6, Thornton 5-10 0-0 13, Gray 3-6 5-7 12, Harris 2-5 0-0 5, Mabrey 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-72 11-14 79.

CHICAGO (82)

Copper 5-9 0-0 11, Parker 6-13 3-3 15, Stevens 5-9 4-4 15, Quigley 6-11 0-0 15, Vandersloot 5-9 2-3 14, Hebard 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 3-6 0-2 8, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, DeShields 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 32-69 9-12 82.

Dallas 20 22 22 15 79
Chicago 19 24 22 17 82

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-28 (Thornton 3-7, Samuelson 2-3, Gray 1-3, Sabally 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-6, Alarie 0-2), Chicago 9-20 (Quigley 3-5, Vandersloot 2-4, Williams 2-5, Stevens 1-2, Copper 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 31 (Alarie 9), Chicago 40 (Stevens 10). Assists_Dallas 12 (Ogunbowale 5), Chicago 19 (Vandersloot 10). Total Fouls_Dallas 17, Chicago 15.

