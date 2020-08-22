Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago 87, Indiana 76

August 22, 2020 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

INDIANA (76)

Burke 1-4 2-2 4, Dupree 8-10 2-2 18, McCowan 2-5 2-2 6, Allemand 5-10 1-2 12, K.Mitchell 5-14 4-4 16, Achonwa 6-6 3-4 15, Cox 2-4 0-0 5, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 14-16 76.

CHICAGO (87)

Copper 10-19 4-4 26, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Dolson 3-7 0-0 8, Quigley 6-13 2-2 15, Vandersloot 8-14 6-6 23, Hebard 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 2-7 3-4 8, Colson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 32-68 16-18 87.

Indiana 12 22 21 21 76
Chicago 27 16 24 20 87

3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-16 (K.Mitchell 2-9, Cox 1-2, Allemand 1-4), Chicago 7-18 (Copper 2-4, Dolson 2-4, Parker 1-2, Quigley 1-3, Vandersloot 1-3, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 27 (Cox 6), Chicago 27 (Parker 8). Assists_Indiana 18 (Allemand 7), Chicago 18 (Vandersloot 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 13, Chicago 17.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together