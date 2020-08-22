Chicago 87, Indiana 76

INDIANA (76)

Burke 1-4 2-2 4, Dupree 8-10 2-2 18, McCowan 2-5 2-2 6, Allemand 5-10 1-2 12, K.Mitchell 5-14 4-4 16, Achonwa 6-6 3-4 15, Cox 2-4 0-0 5, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 14-16 76.

CHICAGO (87)

Copper 10-19 4-4 26, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Dolson 3-7 0-0 8, Quigley 6-13 2-2 15, Vandersloot 8-14 6-6 23, Hebard 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 2-7 3-4 8, Colson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 32-68 16-18 87.

Indiana 12 22 21 21 — 76 Chicago 27 16 24 20 — 87

3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-16 (K.Mitchell 2-9, Cox 1-2, Allemand 1-4), Chicago 7-18 (Copper 2-4, Dolson 2-4, Parker 1-2, Quigley 1-3, Vandersloot 1-3, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 27 (Cox 6), Chicago 27 (Parker 8). Assists_Indiana 18 (Allemand 7), Chicago 18 (Vandersloot 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 13, Chicago 17.

