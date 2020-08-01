Chicago 88, Washington 86

WASHINGTON (86)
Meesseman 4-10 1-1 9, Powers 7-16 5-7 20, Hines-Allen 4-12 4-4 13, Atkins 7-9 6-6 24, Mitchell 5-12 0-0 12, Coates 0-0 0-2 0, Carson 2-9 0-0 4, Leslie 0-3 0-0 0, Peddy 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-74 16-20 86.
CHICAGO (88)
Copper 6-11 0-1 14, Parker 7-13 2-4 16, Stevens 3-8 0-0 7, Quigley 6-13 0-0 15, Vandersloot 3-8 0-0 8, Hebard 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 6-10 0-0 16, DeShields 4-6 2-2 10. Totals 36-70 4-7 88.
|Washington
|15
|22
|25
|24
|—
|86
|Chicago
|20
|15
|27
|26
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_Washington 8-22 (Atkins 4-6, Mitchell 2-6, Powers 1-5, Leslie 0-2), Chicago 12-25 (Williams 4-5, Quigley 3-6, Vandersloot 2-3, Copper 2-4, Stevens 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Hines-Allen 12), Chicago 35 (Williams 9). Assists_Washington 20 (Meesseman 6), Chicago 25 (Vandersloot 8). Total Fouls_Washington 12, Chicago 19.
