Chicago 89, Phoenix 71

PHOENIX (71)

Cunningham 4-7 4-6 15, Turner 1-2 1-2 3, Griner 3-11 3-5 9, Diggins-Smith 6-13 1-2 15, Walker-Kimbrough 5-8 0-0 10, Coffey 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 0-3 1-2 1, Vaughn 1-2 0-0 2, Hartley 6-18 0-0 13. Totals 27-65 10-17 71.

CHICAGO (89)

Copper 6-8 3-7 16, Stevens 4-5 2-2 10, Parker 2-5 3-3 7, Quigley 8-17 4-4 20, Vandersloot 5-11 2-2 12, Hebard 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Dolson 4-4 0-0 8, Colson 1-2 2-2 4, DeShields 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 36-66 16-20 89.

Phoenix 14 22 14 21 — 71 Chicago 17 25 22 25 — 89

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-19 (Cunningham 3-5, Diggins-Smith 2-5, Hartley 1-4, Smith 0-2, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2), Chicago 1-11 (Copper 1-2, Parker 0-2, Quigley 0-3, Vandersloot 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 26 (Griner 6), Chicago 38 (Dolson, Parker 9). Assists_Phoenix 17 (Diggins-Smith 4), Chicago 20 (Vandersloot 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 16, Chicago 21.

