Chicago 92, Atlanta 67

August 16, 2020 6:03 pm
 
CHICAGO (92)

Copper 4-8 0-0 11, Stevens 2-2 2-2 6, Hebard 2-3 0-0 4, Quigley 6-9 0-0 14, Vandersloot 6-9 2-2 14, G.Williams 4-9 0-0 8, Parker 7-13 3-4 17, Dolson 2-4 0-0 5, Colson 1-1 2-2 5, DeShields 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 37-64 11-12 92.

ATLANTA (67)

Billings 5-13 2-3 12, Laney 5-11 0-0 10, E.Williams 2-4 4-5 8, C.Williams 7-18 1-3 15, Dietrick 3-9 0-0 7, Agnew 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-5 3-4 7, Stricklen 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 1-3 1-3 3, Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-68 11-18 67.

Chicago 21 25 23 23 92
Atlanta 14 23 16 14 67

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-14 (Copper 3-3, Quigley 2-4, G.Williams 0-3), Atlanta 2-14 (Stricklen 1-3, Dietrick 1-4, C.Williams 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Laney 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 37 (Dolson, Parker 6), Atlanta 26 (Billings 8). Assists_Chicago 25 (Colson 6), Atlanta 11 (C.Williams, Laney 4). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, Atlanta 13.

