Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 10 8 10 7 13 Happ cf-lf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .294 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .235 Báez ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .202 Schwarber lf 5 2 2 5 0 2 .228 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .196 Heyward rf 3 2 2 2 2 1 .286 Kipnis dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Bote 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .228 Hoerner 2b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .217

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 4 12 Votto 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .214 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Winker dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .320 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .174 Moustakas 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Garcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Payton lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167 Akiyama cf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .202 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .172

Chicago 000 221 104_10 8 0 Cincinnati 000 001 000_1 4 0

LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Akiyama (3). HR_Schwarber (8), off Castillo; Heyward (4), off Castillo; Happ (8), off Castillo; Heyward (5), off Stephenson; Happ (9), off Stephenson; Schwarber (9), off De León; Votto (5), off Quintana. RBIs_Schwarber 5 (19), Heyward 2 (16), Happ 3 (20), Votto (10). SB_Bote 2 (2), Akiyama (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Hoerner, Kipnis); Cincinnati 4 (Castellanos 2, Barnhart). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 4.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chatwood 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 35 5.30 Rea 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.09 Quintana, W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 1 6 61 6.00 Tepera 1 0 0 0 3 2 33 3.95 Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 5.91 Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 7.71

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 0-5 5 5 4 4 1 7 93 4.10 Stephenson 2 2 2 2 1 2 32 14.54 Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 6.00 De León 2-3 1 4 4 4 2 28 27.00 Davidson 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rea 1-0, Davidson 1-0. IBB_off De León (Rizzo). HBP_Castillo (Hoerner).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:26.

