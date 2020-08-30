Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|8
|10
|7
|13
|
|Happ cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.294
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Schwarber lf
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.228
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Heyward rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.286
|Kipnis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Bote 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.228
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|4
|12
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.320
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Garcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Payton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Akiyama cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Chicago
|000
|221
|104_10
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|0
LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Akiyama (3). HR_Schwarber (8), off Castillo; Heyward (4), off Castillo; Happ (8), off Castillo; Heyward (5), off Stephenson; Happ (9), off Stephenson; Schwarber (9), off De León; Votto (5), off Quintana. RBIs_Schwarber 5 (19), Heyward 2 (16), Happ 3 (20), Votto (10). SB_Bote 2 (2), Akiyama (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Hoerner, Kipnis); Cincinnati 4 (Castellanos 2, Barnhart). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 4.
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chatwood
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|5.30
|Rea
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.09
|Quintana, W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|61
|6.00
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|33
|3.95
|Ryan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.91
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|7.71
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 0-5
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|93
|4.10
|Stephenson
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|14.54
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|6.00
|De León
|
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|28
|27.00
|Davidson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rea 1-0, Davidson 1-0. IBB_off De León (Rizzo). HBP_Castillo (Hoerner).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:26.
