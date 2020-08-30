Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1

August 30, 2020 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 10 8 10 7 13
Happ cf-lf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .294
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .235
Báez ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .202
Schwarber lf 5 2 2 5 0 2 .228
Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .196
Heyward rf 3 2 2 2 2 1 .286
Kipnis dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Bote 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .228
Hoerner 2b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .217
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 4 12
Votto 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .214
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Winker dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .320
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .174
Moustakas 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Garcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Payton lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167
Akiyama cf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .202
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .172
Chicago 000 221 104_10 8 0
Cincinnati 000 001 000_1 4 0

LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Akiyama (3). HR_Schwarber (8), off Castillo; Heyward (4), off Castillo; Happ (8), off Castillo; Heyward (5), off Stephenson; Happ (9), off Stephenson; Schwarber (9), off De León; Votto (5), off Quintana. RBIs_Schwarber 5 (19), Heyward 2 (16), Happ 3 (20), Votto (10). SB_Bote 2 (2), Akiyama (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Hoerner, Kipnis); Cincinnati 4 (Castellanos 2, Barnhart). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 4.

Advertisement
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chatwood 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 35 5.30
Rea 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.09
Quintana, W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 1 6 61 6.00
Tepera 1 0 0 0 3 2 33 3.95
Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 5.91
Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 7.71
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, L, 0-5 5 5 4 4 1 7 93 4.10
Stephenson 2 2 2 2 1 2 32 14.54
Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 6.00
De León 2-3 1 4 4 4 2 28 27.00
Davidson 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rea 1-0, Davidson 1-0. IBB_off De León (Rizzo). HBP_Castillo (Hoerner).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:26.

