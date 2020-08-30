Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|8
|10
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Happ cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|2
|2
|5
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Payton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|000
|221
|104
|—
|10
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Akiyama (3). HR_Schwarber 2 (9), Heyward 2 (5), Happ 2 (9), Votto (5). SB_Bote 2 (2), Akiyama (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chatwood
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rea
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quintana, W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Ryan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo, L, 0-5
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Stephenson
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|De León
|
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Davidson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Castillo (Hoerner).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:26.
