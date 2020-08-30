Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 10 8 10 Totals 31 1 4 1 Happ cf-lf 5 2 2 3 Votto 1b 3 1 1 1 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 1 0 0 Winker dh 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 5 2 2 5 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Moustakas 2b 4 0 1 0 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Garcia ss 4 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 2 2 2 Payton lf 3 0 0 0 Kipnis dh 5 0 0 0 Akiyama cf 3 0 2 0 Bote 3b 2 1 1 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 3 1 0 0

Chicago 000 221 104 — 10 Cincinnati 000 001 000 — 1

LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Akiyama (3). HR_Schwarber 2 (9), Heyward 2 (5), Happ 2 (9), Votto (5). SB_Bote 2 (2), Akiyama (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Chatwood 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Rea 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Quintana, W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 1 6 Tepera 1 0 0 0 3 2 Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 3

Cincinnati Castillo, L, 0-5 5 5 4 4 1 7 Stephenson 2 2 2 2 1 2 Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 2 De León 2-3 1 4 4 4 2 Davidson 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Castillo (Hoerner).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Nic Lentz.

Advertisement

T_3:26.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.