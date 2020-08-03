Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 27 2 4 2 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Bryant lf 3 1 2 1 Soler dh 3 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 0 Báez ss 3 0 0 1 Pérez c 4 0 1 0 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Cordero rf 4 0 1 0 Schwarber dh 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Bote 3b 2 0 0 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 1 0 Hoerner 2b 2 1 0 0 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 Happ cf 3 0 1 0

Kansas City 000 000 000 — 0 Chicago 000 010 10x — 2

LOB_Kansas City 7, Chicago 6. 2B_O’Hearn (3), Bryant (2). HR_Bryant (1). SB_Cordero (1). SF_Báez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Duffy, L, 0-2 6 3 1 1 4 6 Kennedy 1 1 1 1 0 0 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 3

Chicago Mills, W, 2-0 7 3 0 0 3 4 Sadler, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Wick, S, 2-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:43.

