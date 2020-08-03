Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

August 3, 2020 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 27 2 4 2
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Bryant lf 3 1 2 1
Soler dh 3 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 0 Báez ss 3 0 0 1
Pérez c 4 0 1 0 Contreras c 4 0 0 0
Cordero rf 4 0 1 0 Schwarber dh 3 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Bote 3b 2 0 0 0
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 2 0 1 0 Hoerner 2b 2 1 0 0
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 Happ cf 3 0 1 0
Kansas City 000 000 000 0
Chicago 000 010 10x 2

LOB_Kansas City 7, Chicago 6. 2B_O’Hearn (3), Bryant (2). HR_Bryant (1). SB_Cordero (1). SF_Báez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy, L, 0-2 6 3 1 1 4 6
Kennedy 1 1 1 1 0 0
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 3
Chicago
Mills, W, 2-0 7 3 0 0 3 4
Sadler, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Wick, S, 2-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:43.

