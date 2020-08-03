Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|10x
|—
|2
LOB_Kansas City 7, Chicago 6. 2B_O’Hearn (3), Bryant (2). HR_Bryant (1). SB_Cordero (1). SF_Báez (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy, L, 0-2
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Kennedy
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills, W, 2-0
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Sadler, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wick, S, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:43.
