Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|7
|0
|
|Happ cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Akiyama cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Payton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoerner 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|011
|001
|0
|—
|3
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
E_Caratini (1), Darvish (1). DP_Chicago 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Chicago 3, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Votto (4). HR_Rizzo 2 (8).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish W,6-1
|6
|
|7
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Jeffress S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauer L,3-2
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|De León
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:47.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.