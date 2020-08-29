Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

August 29, 2020 7:14 pm
 
Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 3 4 3 Totals 27 0 7 0
Happ cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 2 0
Rizzo 1b 3 2 2 2 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Winker dh 3 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 1 1 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0
Almora Jr. pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Moustakas 2b 2 0 2 0
Contreras dh 3 0 1 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0
Heyward rf 3 0 0 1 Akiyama cf 2 0 1 0
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 Payton lf 3 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Bote 3b 0 0 0 0
Hoerner 3b-2b 3 0 0 0
Chicago 011 001 0 3
Cincinnati 000 000 0 0

E_Caratini (1), Darvish (1). DP_Chicago 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Chicago 3, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Votto (4). HR_Rizzo 2 (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Darvish W,6-1 6 7 0 0 2 8
Jeffress S,4-5 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cincinnati
Bauer L,3-2 5 1-3 4 3 3 2 5
De León 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:47.

