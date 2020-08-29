Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 25 3 4 3 Totals 27 0 7 0 Happ cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 Rizzo 1b 3 2 2 2 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Winker dh 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 1 1 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Almora Jr. pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Moustakas 2b 2 0 2 0 Contreras dh 3 0 1 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 0 1 Akiyama cf 2 0 1 0 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 Payton lf 3 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Bote 3b 0 0 0 0 Hoerner 3b-2b 3 0 0 0

Chicago 011 001 0 — 3 Cincinnati 000 000 0 — 0

E_Caratini (1), Darvish (1). DP_Chicago 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Chicago 3, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Votto (4). HR_Rizzo 2 (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Darvish W,6-1 6 7 0 0 2 8 Jeffress S,4-5 1 0 0 0 1 1

Cincinnati Bauer L,3-2 5 1-3 4 3 3 2 5 De León 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:47.

