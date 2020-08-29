Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 7 5 5 8 Happ lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .288 Schwarber dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Rizzo 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .234 Contreras c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .204 Heyward rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .272 Bote 3b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .221 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .246 Hoerner ss 2 1 0 1 0 0 .227 Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 6 7 5 6 10 Votto dh 2 1 1 1 0 0 .211 Payton ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Castellanos rf 2 2 1 0 2 1 .271 Winker lf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .333 Aquino lf 1 0 1 1 1 0 .333 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .179 Moustakas 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Garcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Akiyama cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .186 Farmer 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Casali c 2 1 1 1 1 1 .205 Galvis pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .220

Chicago 100 211 0_5 7 0 Cincinnati 103 000 2_6 7 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Votto in the 5th.

1-ran for Casali in the 7th.

E_Castellanos (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Rizzo (3), Happ (7). HR_Happ (7), off Antone; Bote (5), off Antone; Votto (4), off Mills; Casali (5), off Mills; Winker (10), off Mills. RBIs_Happ 2 (17), Bote 2 (19), Hoerner (10), Votto (9), Casali (6), Winker 2 (17), Aquino (3). SB_Kipnis (1). CS_Garcia (1). SF_Hoerner.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Heyward, Contreras, Schwarber, Kipnis); Cincinnati 1 (Casali). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Cincinnati 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Heyward.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mills 3 4 4 4 1 2 56 5.23 Alzolay 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 0.00 Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.26 Wick H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.50 Kimbrel L,0-1 BS,1-2 2-3 1 2 2 3 2 22 10.12

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Antone 4 3 3 3 1 5 66 2.66 Lorenzen 1 1 1 0 1 2 23 6.75 Thornburg 0 1 1 1 2 0 14 1.80 Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.10 Kuhnel W,1-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 9.00

Thornburg pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Jones 3-1. IBB_off Lorenzen (Rizzo), off Kimbrel (Suárez). WP_Kimbrel(3), Lorenzen, Thornburg.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:53.

