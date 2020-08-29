|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|7
|5
|5
|8
|
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.288
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Bote 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Hoerner ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|6
|7
|5
|6
|10
|
|Votto dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Payton ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Castellanos rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.271
|Winker lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Aquino lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Akiyama cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Farmer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Casali c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.205
|Galvis pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Chicago
|100
|211
|0_5
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|103
|000
|2_6
|7
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Votto in the 5th.
1-ran for Casali in the 7th.
E_Castellanos (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Rizzo (3), Happ (7). HR_Happ (7), off Antone; Bote (5), off Antone; Votto (4), off Mills; Casali (5), off Mills; Winker (10), off Mills. RBIs_Happ 2 (17), Bote 2 (19), Hoerner (10), Votto (9), Casali (6), Winker 2 (17), Aquino (3). SB_Kipnis (1). CS_Garcia (1). SF_Hoerner.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Heyward, Contreras, Schwarber, Kipnis); Cincinnati 1 (Casali). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Cincinnati 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Heyward.
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|56
|5.23
|Alzolay
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.26
|Wick H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.50
|Kimbrel L,0-1 BS,1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|22
|10.12
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Antone
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|66
|2.66
|Lorenzen
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|6.75
|Thornburg
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|1.80
|Jones
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|6.10
|Kuhnel W,1-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|9.00
Thornburg pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Jones 3-1. IBB_off Lorenzen (Rizzo), off Kimbrel (Suárez). WP_Kimbrel(3), Lorenzen, Thornburg.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:53.
