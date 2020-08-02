Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

August 2, 2020 12:40 am
 
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 13
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .161
Newman ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .125
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .161
Moran dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .321
Reynolds lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .148
Polanco rf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .071
Evans 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .313
1-Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .100
b-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286
a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Stallings c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 8 4 4 6
Happ cf-lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .296
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Báez ss 3 2 1 1 1 2 .250
Schwarber lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .241
Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Contreras c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .348
Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Hoerner 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .350
Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .357
Caratini dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Pittsburgh 000 000 003_3 6 0
Chicago 002 000 02x_4 8 0

a-grounded out for Murphy in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Dyson in the 9th.

1-ran for Evans in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Frazier (1), Reynolds (2), Happ (2), Contreras (4). HR_Moran (5), off Ryan; Happ (3), off Keller; Báez (3), off Keller; Schwarber (2), off Feliz. RBIs_Moran 2 (7), Polanco (1), Happ (6), Báez (5), Schwarber 2 (5). CS_Contreras (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Moran, Evans); Chicago 2 (Bote). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 5; Chicago 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Polanco. GIDP_Schwarber.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Newman, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 1-1 2 2-3 5 2 2 1 1 51 3.52
Stratton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 5.40
Brubaker 3 1 0 0 1 3 43 0.00
Feliz 0 2 2 2 1 0 14 32.40
Del Pozo 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 21.60
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chatwood, W, 2-0 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 11 96 0.71
Jeffress, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00
Ryan 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 19 9.00
Wick, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00

Feliz pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-0, Del Pozo 1-0, Jeffress 3-0, Wick 1-1. HBP_Brubaker (Contreras). WP_Keller, Chatwood.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:11. A_0 (41,649).

