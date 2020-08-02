Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|13
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.161
|Moran dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.321
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.148
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.071
|Evans 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|1-Heredia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|b-Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stallings c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|4
|6
|
|Happ cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Báez ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Hoerner 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.350
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Caratini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|003_3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|002
|000
|02x_4
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Murphy in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Dyson in the 9th.
1-ran for Evans in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Frazier (1), Reynolds (2), Happ (2), Contreras (4). HR_Moran (5), off Ryan; Happ (3), off Keller; Báez (3), off Keller; Schwarber (2), off Feliz. RBIs_Moran 2 (7), Polanco (1), Happ (6), Báez (5), Schwarber 2 (5). CS_Contreras (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Moran, Evans); Chicago 2 (Bote). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 5; Chicago 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Polanco. GIDP_Schwarber.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Newman, Bell).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|51
|3.52
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.40
|Brubaker
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|43
|0.00
|Feliz
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|32.40
|Del Pozo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|21.60
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chatwood, W, 2-0
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|96
|0.71
|Jeffress, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Ryan
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|19
|9.00
|Wick, S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
Feliz pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-0, Del Pozo 1-0, Jeffress 3-0, Wick 1-1. HBP_Brubaker (Contreras). WP_Keller, Chatwood.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:11. A_0 (41,649).
