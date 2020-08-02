Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Moran dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Evans 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|1-Heredia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|a-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stallings c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|Chicago
|002
|000
|02x
|—
|4
DP_Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Frazier (1), Reynolds (2), Happ (2), Contreras (4). HR_Moran (5), Happ (3), Báez (3), Schwarber (2).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller, L, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brubaker
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Feliz
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Del Pozo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chatwood, W, 2-0
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Jeffress, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ryan
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Wick, S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Feliz pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Brubaker (Contreras). WP_Keller, Chatwood.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:11. A_0 (41,649).
