Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 30 4 8 4 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Happ cf-lf 4 1 2 1 Newman ss 4 1 2 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 Báez ss 3 2 1 1 Moran dh 4 1 1 2 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 2 Reynolds lf 3 1 2 0 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Polanco rf 3 0 0 1 Contreras c 3 0 2 0 Evans 3b 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 1-Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 2 0 0 0 Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 b-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 Caratini dh 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 2 0 0 0 a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 Stallings c 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 000 003 — 3 Chicago 002 000 02x — 4

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Frazier (1), Reynolds (2), Happ (2), Contreras (4). HR_Moran (5), Happ (3), Báez (3), Schwarber (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Keller, L, 1-1 2 2-3 5 2 2 1 1 Stratton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Brubaker 3 1 0 0 1 3 Feliz 0 2 2 2 1 0 Del Pozo 1 0 0 0 1 0

Chicago Chatwood, W, 2-0 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 11 Jeffress, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ryan 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 Wick, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Feliz pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Brubaker (Contreras). WP_Keller, Chatwood.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:11. A_0 (41,649).

