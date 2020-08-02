Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

August 2, 2020 12:40 am
 
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 30 4 8 4
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Happ cf-lf 4 1 2 1
Newman ss 4 1 2 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 Báez ss 3 2 1 1
Moran dh 4 1 1 2 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 2
Reynolds lf 3 1 2 0 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0
Polanco rf 3 0 0 1 Contreras c 3 0 2 0
Evans 3b 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0
1-Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 2 0 0 0
Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0
b-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 Caratini dh 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 2 0 0 0
a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0
Stallings c 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 003 3
Chicago 002 000 02x 4

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Frazier (1), Reynolds (2), Happ (2), Contreras (4). HR_Moran (5), Happ (3), Báez (3), Schwarber (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Keller, L, 1-1 2 2-3 5 2 2 1 1
Stratton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Brubaker 3 1 0 0 1 3
Feliz 0 2 2 2 1 0
Del Pozo 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chicago
Chatwood, W, 2-0 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 11
Jeffress, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ryan 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
Wick, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Feliz pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Brubaker (Contreras). WP_Keller, Chatwood.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:11. A_0 (41,649).

