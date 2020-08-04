Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 10 4 0 5 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Soler rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .262 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Pérez c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .265 McBroom dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Cordero ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160 Mondesi ss 4 1 3 1 0 1 .289 Gordon lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .229 Heath pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Starling cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .211

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 9 5 4 11 Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .161 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .205 Schwarber dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .231 Contreras c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .314 Heyward rf 4 2 2 2 0 2 .233 Souza Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Caratini ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Almora Jr. pr-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .182 Kipnis 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .429 Happ cf-lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .281

Kansas City 010 010 002_4 10 0 Chicago 020 200 01x_5 9 1

a-doubled for Souza Jr. in the 7th. b-struck out for McBroom in the 9th.

1-ran for Caratini in the 7th. 2-ran for Franco in the 9th.

E_Contreras (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Pérez (2), Mondesi (3), Caratini (2). HR_Heyward (1), off Singer; Kipnis (2), off Singer; Contreras (2), off Rosenthal. RBIs_Mondesi (1), Soler (4), Gordon (2), Franco (8), Heyward 2 (5), Kipnis 2 (4), Contreras (5). SF_Soler.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Starling 2, Franco); Chicago 2 (Báez). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 9; Chicago 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Franco, Gordon, Kipnis. GIDP_O’Hearn, Contreras, Bryant.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Franco, O’Hearn; Franco, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Chicago 1 (Kipnis, Báez, Rizzo).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer L,0-1 5 5 4 4 2 8 93 4.80 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.70 Zuber 1 1 0 0 2 0 19 4.05 Rosenthal 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 17 1.93 McCarthy 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.25

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks W,2-1 7 7 2 2 0 3 94 3.54 Jeffress H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Kimbrel H,2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 11 32.40 Ryan S,1-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:51.

