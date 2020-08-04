Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|0
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Pérez c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|McBroom dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Cordero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Heath pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Starling cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|4
|11
|
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.161
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Heyward rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.233
|Souza Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Caratini ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Almora Jr. pr-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.429
|Happ cf-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|Kansas City
|010
|010
|002_4
|10
|0
|Chicago
|020
|200
|01x_5
|9
|1
a-doubled for Souza Jr. in the 7th. b-struck out for McBroom in the 9th.
1-ran for Caratini in the 7th. 2-ran for Franco in the 9th.
E_Contreras (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Pérez (2), Mondesi (3), Caratini (2). HR_Heyward (1), off Singer; Kipnis (2), off Singer; Contreras (2), off Rosenthal. RBIs_Mondesi (1), Soler (4), Gordon (2), Franco (8), Heyward 2 (5), Kipnis 2 (4), Contreras (5). SF_Soler.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Starling 2, Franco); Chicago 2 (Báez). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 9; Chicago 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Franco, Gordon, Kipnis. GIDP_O’Hearn, Contreras, Bryant.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Franco, O’Hearn; Franco, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Chicago 1 (Kipnis, Báez, Rizzo).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer L,0-1
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|93
|4.80
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.70
|Zuber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|4.05
|Rosenthal
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|1.93
|McCarthy
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.25
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks W,2-1
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|94
|3.54
|Jeffress H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Kimbrel H,2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|32.40
|Ryan S,1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:51.
