Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

August 21, 2020 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago (A) Chicago (N)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 10 12 10 Totals 34 1 7 1
Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 Happ lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Grandal c 5 2 2 2 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 5 2 2 4 Hoerner 2b-ss 2 0 1 1
Jiménez lf 4 2 2 1 Báez ss 3 0 1 0
a-L.González ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 0 0 0 0
Encarnación dh 5 0 0 0 Contreras c 2 0 0 0
Robert cf 4 1 1 2 Phegley c 2 0 0 0
Mendick 2b 4 1 1 1 Schwarber dh 4 0 0 0
Engel rf 4 1 3 0 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0
Goins 3b 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0
Caratini 1b 2 1 2 0
Pérez 2b-1b-lf 4 0 1 0
Almora Jr. cf 3 0 2 0
Chicago (A) 023 300 101 10
Chicago (N) 000 000 010 1

E_Abreu (3), Báez (2), Bote (3). DP_Chicago (A) 1, Chicago (N) 0. LOB_Chicago (A) 4, Chicago (N) 7. 2B_Anderson (6), Caratini (4). HR_Robert (6), Abreu 2 (7), Mendick (2), Grandal (2), Jiménez (9). SB_Engel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago (A)
Keuchel, W, 4-2 8 6 1 1 1 3
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago (N)
Lester, L, 2-1 3 2-3 9 8 8 0 3
Winkler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Rea 2 2 1 1 0 2
Ryan 1 0 0 0 1 2
Adam 1 1 1 1 0 3

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:54.

