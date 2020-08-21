Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

|Chicago (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|10
|12
|10
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Happ lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Hoerner 2b-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-L.González ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encarnación dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goins 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Caratini 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez 2b-1b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Chicago (A)
|023
|300
|101
|—
|10
|Chicago (N)
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Abreu (3), Báez (2), Bote (3). DP_Chicago (A) 1, Chicago (N) 0. LOB_Chicago (A) 4, Chicago (N) 7. 2B_Anderson (6), Caratini (4). HR_Robert (6), Abreu 2 (7), Mendick (2), Grandal (2), Jiménez (9). SB_Engel (1).
|Chicago (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel, W, 4-2
|8
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester, L, 2-1
|3
|2-3
|9
|8
|8
|0
|3
|Winkler
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rea
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ryan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Adam
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:54.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.