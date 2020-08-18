Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

Detroit Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 8 2 Totals 32 10 12 10 Goodrum ss 4 0 1 1 Anderson ss 5 3 4 3 H.Castro rf 3 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 2 1 1 2 Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 0 3 3 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 E.Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 1-W.Castro pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Encarnación dh 2 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 2 1 2-Goins pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 McCann c 4 1 1 0 Candelario 1b 4 1 1 0 Robert cf 3 0 0 0 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 L.González cf 0 1 0 0 Romine c 4 1 2 0 Mazara rf 4 2 2 1 Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 3 1 1 1

Detroit 011 000 020 — 4 Chicago 130 200 04x — 10

E_McCann (3), L.González (1). DP_Detroit 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 5. 2B_Romine (3), H.Castro (3), Anderson (5), Abreu (6). HR_Schoop (5), Anderson (5). SF_Goodrum (3), Moncada (1), Mendick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Skubal, L, 0-1 2 7 4 4 1 1 Norris 4 2 2 2 1 4 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 0 Soto 0 2 4 4 1 0 Schreiber 1 1 0 0 0 0

Chicago Cease, W, 4-1 6 1-3 5 2 2 3 3 Heuer, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Burdi 1 2 2 1 0 1 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2

Soto pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Soto (L.González). WP_Burdi.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:00.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.