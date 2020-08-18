Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

August 18, 2020 11:35 pm
 
< a min read
      
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 2 Totals 32 10 12 10
Goodrum ss 4 0 1 1 Anderson ss 5 3 4 3
H.Castro rf 3 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 2 1 1 2
Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 0 3 3
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 E.Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0
1-W.Castro pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Encarnación dh 2 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 1 2 1 2-Goins pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 McCann c 4 1 1 0
Candelario 1b 4 1 1 0 Robert cf 3 0 0 0
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 L.González cf 0 1 0 0
Romine c 4 1 2 0 Mazara rf 4 2 2 1
Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 3 1 1 1
Detroit 011 000 020 4
Chicago 130 200 04x 10

E_McCann (3), L.González (1). DP_Detroit 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 5. 2B_Romine (3), H.Castro (3), Anderson (5), Abreu (6). HR_Schoop (5), Anderson (5). SF_Goodrum (3), Moncada (1), Mendick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal, L, 0-1 2 7 4 4 1 1
Norris 4 2 2 2 1 4
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 0
Soto 0 2 4 4 1 0
Schreiber 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Cease, W, 4-1 6 1-3 5 2 2 3 3
Heuer, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Burdi 1 2 2 1 0 1
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2

Soto pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Soto (L.González). WP_Burdi.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:00.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired