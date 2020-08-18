Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|10
|12
|10
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|3
|4
|3
|
|H.Castro rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-W.Castro pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Encarnación dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|2-Goins pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robert cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.González cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Romine c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Detroit
|011
|000
|020
|—
|4
|Chicago
|130
|200
|04x
|—
|10
E_McCann (3), L.González (1). DP_Detroit 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 5. 2B_Romine (3), H.Castro (3), Anderson (5), Abreu (6). HR_Schoop (5), Anderson (5). SF_Goodrum (3), Moncada (1), Mendick (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal, L, 0-1
|2
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Norris
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Soto
|0
|
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Schreiber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease, W, 4-1
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Heuer, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burdi
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Soto pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Soto (L.González). WP_Burdi.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:00.
