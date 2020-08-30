Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2

August 30, 2020 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 37 5 8 5
Merrifield cf 4 1 2 2 Anderson ss 5 0 0 0
Dozier rf 5 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 5 0 0 0
Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Grandal 1b 4 1 1 0
Starling pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Dyson pr 0 1 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 Abreu dh 4 1 1 0
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 McCann c 4 1 1 1
Gordon lf 2 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 1 1 3
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 Mendick 3b 4 0 0 0
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 Engel rf 2 0 1 0
Gallagher c 2 1 1 0 Mazara ph-rf 1 0 0 0
McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 4 0 3 1
Viloria c 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 001 010 0 2
Chicago 011 000 000 3 5

E_Franco (4). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Gallagher (4), McCann (1). HR_Merrifield (7), Robert (9). SB_Merrifield (7), Madrigal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 8
Newberry 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 1
Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 3
Zuber L,1-2 1-3 1 3 2 1 1
Chicago
Dunning 5 0 0 0 1 7
Cordero H,6 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Marshall H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Cishek BS,0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Colomé 1 2 0 0 1 0
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Foster W,3-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Newberry (Mazara).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:38.

