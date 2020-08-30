Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|8
|5
|
|Merrifield cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grandal 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Starling pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mazara ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|010
|0
|—
|2
|Chicago
|011
|000
|000
|3
|—
|5
E_Franco (4). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Gallagher (4), McCann (1). HR_Merrifield (7), Robert (9). SB_Merrifield (7), Madrigal (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Newberry
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Zimmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Zuber L,1-2
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Cordero H,6
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Marshall H,7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cishek BS,0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Colomé
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fry
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Foster W,3-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Newberry (Mazara).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:38.
