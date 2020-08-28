Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|
|Merrifield cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier rf-1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Dyson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grandal c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Starling pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Encarnación dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mazara ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Viloria c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|201
|—
|5
|Chicago
|010
|021
|101
|—
|6
E_Abreu (4). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Chicago 9. 2B_Franco 2 (11), Mendick (4), Abreu (9). HR_Merrifield (6), Soler (8), Robert (8), Jiménez (11), Grandal (4). S_Lopez (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Hahn
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Zuber
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy L,0-2
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Foster BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Marshall
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cordero H,5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colomé W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
Kennedy pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:59.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.