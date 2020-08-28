Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

August 28, 2020 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 35 6 11 6
Merrifield cf-rf 5 1 1 1 Anderson ss 5 1 1 0
Dozier rf-1b 4 2 1 0 Jiménez lf 4 2 2 2
Soler dh 4 1 2 2 Dyson lf 0 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 2 0 1 1 Grandal c 5 1 2 1
Starling pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0
Franco 3b 5 0 2 0 Encarnación dh 2 0 0 0
Gordon lf 5 0 3 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 1
Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 1 2 1
Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 4 0 1 0
Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 Engel rf 2 0 0 0
McBroom ph 1 0 1 0 Mazara ph-rf 1 0 0 1
Viloria c 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 002 000 201 5
Chicago 010 021 101 6

E_Abreu (4). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Chicago 9. 2B_Franco 2 (11), Mendick (4), Abreu (9). HR_Merrifield (6), Soler (8), Robert (8), Jiménez (11), Grandal (4). S_Lopez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy 5 2-3 7 4 3 1 6
Hahn 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Zuber 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kennedy L,0-2 0 1 1 1 0 0
Chicago
López 4 6 2 2 2 4
Heuer 1 0 0 0 1 1
Foster BS,0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 0
Marshall 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Cordero H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Colomé W,1-0 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 1

Kennedy pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:59.

