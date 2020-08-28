Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 35 6 11 6 Merrifield cf-rf 5 1 1 1 Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 Dozier rf-1b 4 2 1 0 Jiménez lf 4 2 2 2 Soler dh 4 1 2 2 Dyson lf 0 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 1 1 Grandal c 5 1 2 1 Starling pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 5 0 2 0 Encarnación dh 2 0 0 0 Gordon lf 5 0 3 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 1 Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 1 2 1 Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 4 0 1 0 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 Engel rf 2 0 0 0 McBroom ph 1 0 1 0 Mazara ph-rf 1 0 0 1 Viloria c 0 0 0 0

Kansas City 002 000 201 — 5 Chicago 010 021 101 — 6

E_Abreu (4). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Chicago 9. 2B_Franco 2 (11), Mendick (4), Abreu (9). HR_Merrifield (6), Soler (8), Robert (8), Jiménez (11), Grandal (4). S_Lopez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Duffy 5 2-3 7 4 3 1 6 Hahn 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Zuber 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kennedy L,0-2 0 1 1 1 0 0

Chicago López 4 6 2 2 2 4 Heuer 1 0 0 0 1 1 Foster BS,0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 Marshall 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Cordero H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Colomé W,1-0 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 1

Kennedy pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_López.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:59.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.