Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 12 5 4 12 Robert cf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .350 Moncada 3b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .351 Abreu 1b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .295 Grandal dh 4 0 1 1 0 3 .267 1-Goins pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .276 McCann c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .333 L.García ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .364 Engel rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304 c-Mazara ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 10 4 2 11 Healy dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Morrison ph-dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hiura 2b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .259 Yelich lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .097 A.García cf 4 0 2 3 0 2 .300 Gyorko 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 b-Sogard ph-3b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .185 Piña c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286 d-Narváez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Arcia ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .353 e-Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gamel rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .313

Chicago 200 000 211_6 12 1 Milwaukee 100 021 000_4 10 0

a-struck out for Healy in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Gyorko in the 4th. c-flied out for Engel in the 6th. d-struck out for Piña in the 8th. e-lined out for Arcia in the 8th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 9th.

E_McCann (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Moncada (3), Grandal (2), Yelich (1), A.García (3), Gamel (1), Hiura (1). HR_Abreu (2), off Burnes; Moncada (2), off Knebel. RBIs_Abreu 3 (7), Grandal (8), Moncada (5), A.García 3 (3), Gamel (5). SB_Robert 2 (3). CS_Gamel (1). SF_Grandal.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Robert 2, McCann, Grandal, L.García); Milwaukee 4 (Gyorko, Sogard 2, Yelich). RISP_Chicago 1 for 12; Milwaukee 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Abreu 2, Arcia. GIDP_Engel, Arcia.

DP_Chicago 1 (L.García, Madrigal, Abreu); Milwaukee 1 (Gyorko, Hiura, Smoak).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón 2 3 1 1 0 1 26 9.53 Foster 2 0 0 0 1 3 34 0.00 Fry, H, 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 17 11.25 Cishek, BS, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 6.75 Detwiler, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 22 0.00 Marshall, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00 Colomé, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 3 5 2 2 0 2 52 6.00 Burnes 3 2-3 3 2 2 2 5 64 3.86 Phelps, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 28 1.93 Knebel 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 18 6.75 Yardley 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 3-2, Detwiler 1-0, Knebel 2-0. IBB_off Fry (Hiura). HBP_Anderson (Engel), Cishek (Piña). WP_Detwiler, Phelps.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:43.

