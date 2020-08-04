Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

August 4, 2020 12:11 am
 
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 12 5 4 12
Robert cf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .350
Moncada 3b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .351
Abreu 1b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .295
Grandal dh 4 0 1 1 0 3 .267
1-Goins pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .276
McCann c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .333
L.García ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .364
Engel rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304
c-Mazara ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 10 4 2 11
Healy dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Morrison ph-dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hiura 2b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .259
Yelich lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .097
A.García cf 4 0 2 3 0 2 .300
Gyorko 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
b-Sogard ph-3b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .185
Piña c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286
d-Narváez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Arcia ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .353
e-Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gamel rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .313
Chicago 200 000 211_6 12 1
Milwaukee 100 021 000_4 10 0

a-struck out for Healy in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Gyorko in the 4th. c-flied out for Engel in the 6th. d-struck out for Piña in the 8th. e-lined out for Arcia in the 8th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 9th.

E_McCann (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Moncada (3), Grandal (2), Yelich (1), A.García (3), Gamel (1), Hiura (1). HR_Abreu (2), off Burnes; Moncada (2), off Knebel. RBIs_Abreu 3 (7), Grandal (8), Moncada (5), A.García 3 (3), Gamel (5). SB_Robert 2 (3). CS_Gamel (1). SF_Grandal.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Robert 2, McCann, Grandal, L.García); Milwaukee 4 (Gyorko, Sogard 2, Yelich). RISP_Chicago 1 for 12; Milwaukee 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Abreu 2, Arcia. GIDP_Engel, Arcia.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

DP_Chicago 1 (L.García, Madrigal, Abreu); Milwaukee 1 (Gyorko, Hiura, Smoak).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodón 2 3 1 1 0 1 26 9.53
Foster 2 0 0 0 1 3 34 0.00
Fry, H, 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 17 11.25
Cishek, BS, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 6.75
Detwiler, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 22 0.00
Marshall, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Colomé, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 3 5 2 2 0 2 52 6.00
Burnes 3 2-3 3 2 2 2 5 64 3.86
Phelps, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 28 1.93
Knebel 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 18 6.75
Yardley 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 3-2, Detwiler 1-0, Knebel 2-0. IBB_off Fry (Hiura). HBP_Anderson (Engel), Cishek (Piña). WP_Detwiler, Phelps.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:43.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsmen carries dog from home destroyed by tornado