Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|5
|4
|12
|
|Robert cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.350
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.351
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.295
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.267
|1-Goins pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|McCann c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|L.García ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Engel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|c-Mazara ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|2
|11
|
|Healy dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Morrison ph-dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.097
|A.García cf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.300
|Gyorko 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|b-Sogard ph-3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Piña c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|d-Narváez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|e-Holt ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Chicago
|200
|000
|211_6
|12
|1
|Milwaukee
|100
|021
|000_4
|10
|0
a-struck out for Healy in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Gyorko in the 4th. c-flied out for Engel in the 6th. d-struck out for Piña in the 8th. e-lined out for Arcia in the 8th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 9th.
E_McCann (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Moncada (3), Grandal (2), Yelich (1), A.García (3), Gamel (1), Hiura (1). HR_Abreu (2), off Burnes; Moncada (2), off Knebel. RBIs_Abreu 3 (7), Grandal (8), Moncada (5), A.García 3 (3), Gamel (5). SB_Robert 2 (3). CS_Gamel (1). SF_Grandal.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Robert 2, McCann, Grandal, L.García); Milwaukee 4 (Gyorko, Sogard 2, Yelich). RISP_Chicago 1 for 12; Milwaukee 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Abreu 2, Arcia. GIDP_Engel, Arcia.
DP_Chicago 1 (L.García, Madrigal, Abreu); Milwaukee 1 (Gyorko, Hiura, Smoak).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|9.53
|Foster
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|0.00
|Fry, H, 1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|11.25
|Cishek, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|6.75
|Detwiler, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|Marshall, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Colomé, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|52
|6.00
|Burnes
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|64
|3.86
|Phelps, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|1.93
|Knebel
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|6.75
|Yardley
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 3-2, Detwiler 1-0, Knebel 2-0. IBB_off Fry (Hiura). HBP_Anderson (Engel), Cishek (Piña). WP_Detwiler, Phelps.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:43.
