Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Detroit Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 36 7 11 7 Jones cf 5 0 0 0 Anderson ss 5 2 2 2 W.Castro ss 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 5 1 2 1 Cabrera dh 3 1 1 0 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 3 0 McCann c 1 0 0 0 Candelario 1b 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Maybin rf 2 0 0 0 E.Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 Romine c 4 0 1 0 Encarnación dh 3 0 1 0 Paredes 3b 4 0 1 2 Goins pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Reyes lf 4 0 1 0 Robert cf 4 2 2 3 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Mendick 2b 4 1 1 1

Detroit 000 200 000 — 2 Chicago 210 002 02x — 7

E_W.Castro (1), Paredes (1), Moncada (2). DP_Detroit 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Detroit 8, Chicago 7. 2B_Encarnación (1). HR_Anderson 2 (4), Moncada (5), Robert 2 (5), Mendick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Boyd L,0-3 4 4 3 3 2 9 García 2 3 2 2 0 2 Funkhouser 1 4 2 2 0 0 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago G.González 4 2-3 6 2 2 2 10 Cishek 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Heuer W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Burdi H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Marshall H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 0

Funkhouser pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:12.

