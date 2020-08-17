Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|
|Jones cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maybin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Encarnación dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Goins pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mendick 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|210
|002
|02x
|—
|7
E_W.Castro (1), Paredes (1), Moncada (2). DP_Detroit 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Detroit 8, Chicago 7. 2B_Encarnación (1). HR_Anderson 2 (4), Moncada (5), Robert 2 (5), Mendick (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd L,0-3
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|9
|García
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G.González
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Cishek
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heuer W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Burdi H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Marshall H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Funkhouser pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:12.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.