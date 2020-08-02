Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|7
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejia pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Pérez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Encarnación dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|F.Cordero rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercedes ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Delmonico rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Mondesi ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mendick ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|
|McBroom ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|110
|700
|—
|9
|Kansas City
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Sparkman (0), F.Cordero (1). DP_Chicago 2, Kansas City 3. LOB_Chicago 9, Kansas City 3. 2B_Abreu (3), Franco (4), Lopez (1). HR_Gordon (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease W,1-1
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Bummer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detwiler
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junis
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Zuber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Barlow L,1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Holland
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Sparkman
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Speier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Barlow pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.
T_3:01.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.