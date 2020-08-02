Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

August 2, 2020 5:20 pm
 
Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 14 7 Totals 31 2 6 2
Robert cf 4 1 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 Mejia pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 5 2 2 1 Soler dh 3 0 0 0
Grandal c 4 1 3 3 Pérez 1b 4 0 2 0
Encarnación dh 4 0 2 0 F.Cordero rf-cf 4 0 0 0
Mercedes ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0
Jiménez lf 4 1 0 0 Gordon lf 3 1 1 1
Delmonico rf 4 0 1 2 Mondesi ss 1 0 0 0
Engel pr-rf 1 1 0 0 Lopez ss 2 0 1 1
Mendick ss 4 1 1 0 Phillips cf 2 0 0 0
Madrigal 2b 5 2 4 1 McBroom ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Gallagher c 3 0 0 0
Chicago 000 110 700 9
Kansas City 010 010 000 2

E_Sparkman (0), F.Cordero (1). DP_Chicago 2, Kansas City 3. LOB_Chicago 9, Kansas City 3. 2B_Abreu (3), Franco (4), Lopez (1). HR_Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease W,1-1 6 5 2 2 1 4
Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Detwiler 2 1 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Junis 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 2
Zuber 2-3 0 0 0 3 1
Barlow L,1-1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Holland 2-3 3 4 2 1 1
Sparkman 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 0
Speier 1 1 0 0 0 1

Barlow pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:01.

