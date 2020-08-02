Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Chicago Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 9 14 7 Totals 31 2 6 2 Robert cf 4 1 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 Mejia pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 2 2 1 Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 1 3 3 Pérez 1b 4 0 2 0 Encarnación dh 4 0 2 0 F.Cordero rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Mercedes ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 Jiménez lf 4 1 0 0 Gordon lf 3 1 1 1 Delmonico rf 4 0 1 2 Mondesi ss 1 0 0 0 Engel pr-rf 1 1 0 0 Lopez ss 2 0 1 1 Mendick ss 4 1 1 0 Phillips cf 2 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 5 2 4 1 McBroom ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0

Chicago 000 110 700 — 9 Kansas City 010 010 000 — 2

E_Sparkman (0), F.Cordero (1). DP_Chicago 2, Kansas City 3. LOB_Chicago 9, Kansas City 3. 2B_Abreu (3), Franco (4), Lopez (1). HR_Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Cease W,1-1 6 5 2 2 1 4 Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Detwiler 2 1 0 0 0 0

Kansas City Junis 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 2 Zuber 2-3 0 0 0 3 1 Barlow L,1-1 1 2 2 2 0 1 Holland 2-3 3 4 2 1 1 Sparkman 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 0 Speier 1 1 0 0 0 1

Barlow pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:01.

