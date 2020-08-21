Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chiefs’ Hill has mild hamstring strain; Watkins, Jones back

August 21, 2020 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has only a minor hamstring strain and the Kansas City Chiefs intend to be cautious with their dynamic playmaker, who missed practice Friday after pulling up while running a route the previous day.

That wasn’t the only good news on the injury front for the Super Bowl champs. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was back for the first time in nearly a week along with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones; both of them had groin strains.

The Chiefs remain a bit thin at defensive end, where Frank Clark is dealing with a stomach virus and Alex Okafor is out with a calf injury. Fifth-round pick Mike Danna joined them off to the side after tweaking his calf in Friday’s workout.

The Chiefs, who typically train at Missouri Western State University, have been holding training camp at their own facility because of COVID-19. But they will move into Arrowhead Stadium for Saturday’s workout with a limited number of fans.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II