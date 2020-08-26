Chilwell becomes latest big-money signing by Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea signed England left back Ben Chilwell from Premier League rival Leicester on Wednesday in its latest big-money transfer ahead of the new season.

Chilwell moved for a reported fee of 50 million pounds ($65 million). Chelsea has already signed Germany striker Timo Werner from Leipzig and winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

“I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club,” Chilwell said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honors next season.”

The 23-year-old Chilwell has made more than 120 appearances for Leicester since his debut in October 2015.

Unlike Leicester, Chelsea will be playing in the Champions League next season.

