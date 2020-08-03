Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

August 3, 2020
 
Cleveland Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 1 Totals 28 3 4 3
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 Akiyama cf-lf 4 1 1 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 1 1 2
Lindor ss 4 1 2 1 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 1
C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0
Johnson rf 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 3 0 0 0
Mercado cf 3 1 1 0 Jankowski cf 0 0 0 0
León c 2 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 0 1 0
Allen lf 2 0 0 0 Colón dh 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Cleveland 110 000 000 2
Cincinnati 000 102 00x 3

E_Gray (0). LOB_Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2. HR_Lindor (3), Castellanos (4), Votto (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac L,0-1 7 4 3 3 1 6
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Gray W,2-0 6 4 2 1 2 8
Lorenzen H,0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jones H,0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Iglesias S,0-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Jones (Allen). WP_Gray(2).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:33.

