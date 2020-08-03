Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|3
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Akiyama cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jankowski cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colón dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Cincinnati
|000
|102
|00x
|—
|3
E_Gray (0). LOB_Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2. HR_Lindor (3), Castellanos (4), Votto (2).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac L,0-1
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W,2-0
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|2
|8
|Lorenzen H,0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jones H,0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias S,0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Jones (Allen). WP_Gray(2).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:33.
