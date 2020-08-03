Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|1
|2
|14
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.171
|Johnson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.083
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Allen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|3
|1
|7
|
|Akiyama cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.259
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.387
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Jankowski cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Colón dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.444
|Cleveland
|110
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|102
|00x_3
|4
|1
E_Gray (0). LOB_Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2. HR_Lindor (3), off Gray; Castellanos (4), off Plesac; Votto (2), off Plesac. RBIs_Lindor (8), Castellanos (11), Votto 2 (5). CS_Lindor (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Hernandez, Lindor); Cincinnati 0. RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 0.
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac L,0-1
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|103
|1.80
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray W,2-0
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|2
|8
|102
|0.71
|Lorenzen H,0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|16.88
|Jones H,0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.00
|Iglesias S,0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|8.10
HBP_Jones (Allen). WP_Gray(2).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:33.
