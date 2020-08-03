Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 1 2 14 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Lindor ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .250 C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .171 Johnson rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .083 Mercado cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .107 León c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .133 Allen lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 4 3 1 7 Akiyama cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .227 Votto 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .259 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .387 Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .094 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Jankowski cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Colón dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .444

Cleveland 110 000 000_2 5 0 Cincinnati 000 102 00x_3 4 1

E_Gray (0). LOB_Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2. HR_Lindor (3), off Gray; Castellanos (4), off Plesac; Votto (2), off Plesac. RBIs_Lindor (8), Castellanos (11), Votto 2 (5). CS_Lindor (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Hernandez, Lindor); Cincinnati 0. RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 0.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac L,0-1 7 4 3 3 1 6 103 1.80 Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray W,2-0 6 4 2 1 2 8 102 0.71 Lorenzen H,0 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 16.88 Jones H,0 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.00 Iglesias S,0-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 8.10

HBP_Jones (Allen). WP_Gray(2).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:33.

