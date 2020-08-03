Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

August 3, 2020 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 5 1 2 14
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Lindor ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .250
C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .171
Johnson rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .083
Mercado cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .107
León c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .133
Allen lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 4 3 1 7
Akiyama cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .227
Votto 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .259
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .387
Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .094
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Jankowski cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Colón dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .444
Cleveland 110 000 000_2 5 0
Cincinnati 000 102 00x_3 4 1

E_Gray (0). LOB_Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2. HR_Lindor (3), off Gray; Castellanos (4), off Plesac; Votto (2), off Plesac. RBIs_Lindor (8), Castellanos (11), Votto 2 (5). CS_Lindor (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Hernandez, Lindor); Cincinnati 0. RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 0.

Advertisement
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac L,0-1 7 4 3 3 1 6 103 1.80
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray W,2-0 6 4 2 1 2 8 102 0.71
Lorenzen H,0 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 16.88
Jones H,0 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.00
Iglesias S,0-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 8.10

HBP_Jones (Allen). WP_Gray(2).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

T_2:33.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from USS Gerald R. Ford