Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0

August 2, 2020 3:40 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 11 4 Totals 23 0 2 0
Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 Reyes cf 3 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 H.Castro ss 2 0 1 0
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0
Davidson 1b 4 0 1 1 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
Casali c 3 1 1 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0
Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 Mercer 1b 2 0 1 0
Colón 2b 4 1 2 2 Goodrum ph 1 0 0 0
Aquino dh 1 0 1 1 Demeritte rf 2 0 0 0
Winker ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Candelario ph 1 0 0 0
Jankowski pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Greiner c 2 0 0 0
K.Farmer ss 3 0 2 0 Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0
Cincinnati 110 000 2 4
Detroit 000 000 0 0

LOB_Cincinnati 11, Detroit 4. 2B_Suárez (2), Colón (1), Senzel 2 (4), Casali (1). SB_Colón (1), Aquino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bauer W,1-0 7 2 0 0 2 7
Detroit
Norris L,0-1 1 2-3 4 2 2 2 0
Schreiber 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Cisnero 2 3 0 0 0 2
Soto 1 1 0 0 1 0
Garcia 1 2 2 2 0 0

HBP_Garcia (Casali). WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, John Bacon.

Advertisement

T_2:36.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy’s first black female tactical air pilot earns Wings of Gold