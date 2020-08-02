Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|23
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ervin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davidson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mercer 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Colón 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Goodrum ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Demeritte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|2
|—
|4
|Detroit
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
LOB_Cincinnati 11, Detroit 4. 2B_Suárez (2), Colón (1), Senzel 2 (4), Casali (1). SB_Colón (1), Aquino (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauer W,1-0
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Norris L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Schreiber
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_Garcia (Casali). WP_Bauer.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:36.
