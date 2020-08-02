Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0

Cincinnati Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 11 4 Totals 23 0 2 0 Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 H.Castro ss 2 0 1 0 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 Davidson 1b 4 0 1 1 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Casali c 3 1 1 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 Mercer 1b 2 0 1 0 Colón 2b 4 1 2 2 Goodrum ph 1 0 0 0 Aquino dh 1 0 1 1 Demeritte rf 2 0 0 0 Winker ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Candelario ph 1 0 0 0 Jankowski pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Greiner c 2 0 0 0 K.Farmer ss 3 0 2 0 Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0

Cincinnati 110 000 2 — 4 Detroit 000 000 0 — 0

LOB_Cincinnati 11, Detroit 4. 2B_Suárez (2), Colón (1), Senzel 2 (4), Casali (1). SB_Colón (1), Aquino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Bauer W,1-0 7 2 0 0 2 7

Detroit Norris L,0-1 1 2-3 4 2 2 2 0 Schreiber 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Cisnero 2 3 0 0 0 2 Soto 1 1 0 0 1 0 Garcia 1 2 2 2 0 0

HBP_Garcia (Casali). WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:36.

