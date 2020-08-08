Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 29 1 4 1 Ervin cf-lf 2 1 1 0 Sogard dh 4 0 1 0 Akiyama ph-lf 1 0 1 1 Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 1 0 0 Morrison 1b 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 1 1 3 García cf 3 0 0 0 Davidson dh 4 0 1 0 Gamel rf 3 1 1 0 Casali c 4 0 0 0 Narváez c 3 0 1 0 Winker lf 1 0 0 0 Holt 3b 2 0 1 1 Jankowski cf 2 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 Farmer 2b 3 1 0 0

Cincinnati 300 000 100 — 4 Milwaukee 000 000 010 — 1

E_Hiura 2 (3). DP_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Davidson (1), Gamel (2). 3B_Akiyama (1). HR_Suárez (2). SB_Hiura (2). SF_Holt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati DeSclafani W,1-0 6 2 0 0 1 6 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lorenzen 1 2 1 1 0 1 Iglesias S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Milwaukee Anderson L,0-1 3 2-3 4 3 2 2 2 Burnes 5 1-3 1 1 1 3 8

HBP_Anderson (Winker), Burnes (Castellanos).

T_2:40.

