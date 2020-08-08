Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1

August 8, 2020 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 29 1 4 1
Ervin cf-lf 2 1 1 0 Sogard dh 4 0 1 0
Akiyama ph-lf 1 0 1 1 Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 1 0 0 Morrison 1b 4 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 3 1 1 3 García cf 3 0 0 0
Davidson dh 4 0 1 0 Gamel rf 3 1 1 0
Casali c 4 0 0 0 Narváez c 3 0 1 0
Winker lf 1 0 0 0 Holt 3b 2 0 1 1
Jankowski cf 2 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0
Farmer 2b 3 1 0 0
Cincinnati 300 000 100 4
Milwaukee 000 000 010 1

E_Hiura 2 (3). DP_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Davidson (1), Gamel (2). 3B_Akiyama (1). HR_Suárez (2). SB_Hiura (2). SF_Holt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
DeSclafani W,1-0 6 2 0 0 1 6
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lorenzen 1 2 1 1 0 1
Iglesias S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Milwaukee
Anderson L,0-1 3 2-3 4 3 2 2 2
Burnes 5 1-3 1 1 1 3 8

HBP_Anderson (Winker), Burnes (Castellanos).

T_2:40.

