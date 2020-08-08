Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|
|Ervin cf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sogard dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Akiyama ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Morrison 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|García cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davidson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gamel rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Casali c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jankowski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Farmer 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|100
|—
|4
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Hiura 2 (3). DP_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Davidson (1), Gamel (2). 3B_Akiyama (1). HR_Suárez (2). SB_Hiura (2). SF_Holt (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeSclafani W,1-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lorenzen
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Iglesias S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Burnes
|5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
HBP_Anderson (Winker), Burnes (Castellanos).
T_2:40.
