Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 5 4 5 10 Ervin cf-lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .100 Akiyama ph-lf 1 0 1 1 1 0 .237 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .315 Votto 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .214 Suárez 3b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .120 Davidson dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Winker lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Jankowski cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Farmer 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .190

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 4 1 1 11 Sogard dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .213 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .114 Morrison 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .136 García cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Gamel rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Narváez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .179 Holt 3b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .200 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276

Cincinnati 300 000 100_4 5 0 Milwaukee 000 000 010_1 4 2

a-tripled for Ervin in the 7th.

E_Hiura 2 (3). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Davidson (1), Gamel (2). 3B_Akiyama (1). HR_Suárez (2), off Anderson. RBIs_Suárez 3 (6), Akiyama (3), Holt (1). SB_Hiura (2). SF_Holt.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Winker, Davidson, Castellanos, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Morrison). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Suárez, Farmer, Yelich. GIDP_Suárez, Arcia.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Galvis, Votto); Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Hiura, Morrison; García, Narváez, García).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani W,1-0 6 2 0 0 1 6 88 0.00 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.59 Lorenzen 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 11.81 Iglesias S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.06

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson L,0-1 3 2-3 4 3 2 2 2 68 5.40 Burnes 5 1-3 1 1 1 3 8 77 2.92

Inherited runners-scored_Burnes 3-0. HBP_Anderson (Winker), Burnes (Castellanos).

T_2:40.

