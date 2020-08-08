Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|5
|10
|
|Ervin cf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Akiyama ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.120
|Davidson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Casali c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Winker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Jankowski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Farmer 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|1
|11
|
|Sogard dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Morrison 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|García cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Gamel rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Holt 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|100_4
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|2
a-tripled for Ervin in the 7th.
E_Hiura 2 (3). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Davidson (1), Gamel (2). 3B_Akiyama (1). HR_Suárez (2), off Anderson. RBIs_Suárez 3 (6), Akiyama (3), Holt (1). SB_Hiura (2). SF_Holt.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Winker, Davidson, Castellanos, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Morrison). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Suárez, Farmer, Yelich. GIDP_Suárez, Arcia.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Galvis, Votto); Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Hiura, Morrison; García, Narváez, García).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani W,1-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|88
|0.00
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.59
|Lorenzen
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|11.81
|Iglesias S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.06
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|68
|5.40
|Burnes
|5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|77
|2.92
Inherited runners-scored_Burnes 3-0. HBP_Anderson (Winker), Burnes (Castellanos).
T_2:40.
