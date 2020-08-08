Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1

August 8, 2020 10:04 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 5 4 5 10
Ervin cf-lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .100
Akiyama ph-lf 1 0 1 1 1 0 .237
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .315
Votto 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .214
Suárez 3b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .120
Davidson dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Winker lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Jankowski cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Farmer 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .190
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 4 1 1 11
Sogard dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .213
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .114
Morrison 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .136
García cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Gamel rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Narváez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .179
Holt 3b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Cincinnati 300 000 100_4 5 0
Milwaukee 000 000 010_1 4 2

a-tripled for Ervin in the 7th.

E_Hiura 2 (3). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Davidson (1), Gamel (2). 3B_Akiyama (1). HR_Suárez (2), off Anderson. RBIs_Suárez 3 (6), Akiyama (3), Holt (1). SB_Hiura (2). SF_Holt.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Winker, Davidson, Castellanos, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Morrison). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Suárez, Farmer, Yelich. GIDP_Suárez, Arcia.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Galvis, Votto); Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Hiura, Morrison; García, Narváez, García).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
DeSclafani W,1-0 6 2 0 0 1 6 88 0.00
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.59
Lorenzen 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 11.81
Iglesias S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.06
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson L,0-1 3 2-3 4 3 2 2 2 68 5.40
Burnes 5 1-3 1 1 1 3 8 77 2.92

Inherited runners-scored_Burnes 3-0. HBP_Anderson (Winker), Burnes (Castellanos).

T_2:40.

