Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0

August 19, 2020 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 5 7 5 5 9
Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .227
Castellanos rf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .272
a-Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130
Winker dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .357
Suárez 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .141
Moustakas 2b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .240
Farmer 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Akiyama lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Casali c 2 1 1 1 0 1 .176
Jankowski cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .067
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 22 0 1 0 3 9
Merrifield cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .302
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Dozier rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Soler dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .253
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Phillips lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Mondesi ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Viloria c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Cincinnati 003 011 0_5 7 0
Kansas City 000 000 0_0 1 0

a-pinch hit for Castellanos in the 6th.

LOB_Cincinnati 8, Kansas City 4. HR_Winker (6), off Harvey; Suárez (3), off Harvey; Castellanos (9), off Holland; Casali (3), off Speier. RBIs_Winker 2 (10), Suárez (7), Castellanos (20), Casali (3). SB_Jankowski (2), Merrifield 2 (4), Suárez (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Votto, Galvis 2); Kansas City 1 (O’Hearn). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Kansas City 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Akiyama.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, W, 3-0 7 1 0 0 3 9 97 0.68
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey, L, 0-1 3 4 3 3 2 4 54 9.00
Hahn 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Holland 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 22 3.65
Speier 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 25 7.94
Staumont 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.87
Newberry 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Speier 1-0, Staumont 1-0. HBP_Hahn (Casali).

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:22.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired