Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 7 5 5 9 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .227 Castellanos rf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .272 a-Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130 Winker dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .357 Suárez 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .141 Moustakas 2b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .240 Farmer 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Akiyama lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Casali c 2 1 1 1 0 1 .176 Jankowski cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .067

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 22 0 1 0 3 9 Merrifield cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .302 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Dozier rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Soler dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .253 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Phillips lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Mondesi ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Viloria c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Cincinnati 003 011 0_5 7 0 Kansas City 000 000 0_0 1 0

a-pinch hit for Castellanos in the 6th.

LOB_Cincinnati 8, Kansas City 4. HR_Winker (6), off Harvey; Suárez (3), off Harvey; Castellanos (9), off Holland; Casali (3), off Speier. RBIs_Winker 2 (10), Suárez (7), Castellanos (20), Casali (3). SB_Jankowski (2), Merrifield 2 (4), Suárez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Votto, Galvis 2); Kansas City 1 (O’Hearn). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Kansas City 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Akiyama.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, W, 3-0 7 1 0 0 3 9 97 0.68

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, L, 0-1 3 4 3 3 2 4 54 9.00 Hahn 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Holland 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 22 3.65 Speier 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 25 7.94 Staumont 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.87 Newberry 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Speier 1-0, Staumont 1-0. HBP_Hahn (Casali).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:22.

