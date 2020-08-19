Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|7
|5
|5
|9
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Castellanos rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|a-Ervin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Winker dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.357
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.141
|Moustakas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|Farmer 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Akiyama lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Casali c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.067
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|22
|0
|1
|0
|3
|9
|
|Merrifield cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Soler dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Phillips lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Cincinnati
|003
|011
|0_5
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|0_0
|1
|0
a-pinch hit for Castellanos in the 6th.
LOB_Cincinnati 8, Kansas City 4. HR_Winker (6), off Harvey; Suárez (3), off Harvey; Castellanos (9), off Holland; Casali (3), off Speier. RBIs_Winker 2 (10), Suárez (7), Castellanos (20), Casali (3). SB_Jankowski (2), Merrifield 2 (4), Suárez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Votto, Galvis 2); Kansas City 1 (O’Hearn). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Kansas City 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Akiyama.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, W, 3-0
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|97
|0.68
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, L, 0-1
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|54
|9.00
|Hahn
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Holland
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.65
|Speier
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|25
|7.94
|Staumont
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.87
|Newberry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Speier 1-0, Staumont 1-0. HBP_Hahn (Casali).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_2:22.
