Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|
|Happ cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Davidson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|200
|000
|003
|—
|5
|Cincinnati
|010
|220
|01x
|—
|6
E_Bote (4), Moustakas (1). DP_Chicago 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Suárez (3), Winker (6). HR_Rizzo (6), Schwarber (7), Contreras (4), Heyward (3), Suárez (7), Winker (9), Galvis (6).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks L,3-4
|6
|
|10
|5
|5
|0
|6
|Winkler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ryan
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle W,1-1
|6
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|11
|Garrett H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stephenson
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Iglesias S,4-5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:57.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.