Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 36 6 11 6 Happ cf 4 0 1 0 Akiyama cf 5 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 4 2 2 1 Schwarber lf 4 2 2 1 Suárez 3b 3 2 3 3 Contreras dh 4 1 1 2 Moustakas 1b 4 0 0 0 Heyward rf 2 1 1 1 Davidson dh 4 0 1 1 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 Galvis 2b 4 1 2 1 Caratini c 4 0 0 0 Garcia ss 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 2 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 Hoerner ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Chicago 200 000 003 — 5 Cincinnati 010 220 01x — 6

E_Bote (4), Moustakas (1). DP_Chicago 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Suárez (3), Winker (6). HR_Rizzo (6), Schwarber (7), Contreras (4), Heyward (3), Suárez (7), Winker (9), Galvis (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Hendricks L,3-4 6 10 5 5 0 6 Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 1 Ryan 1 1 1 1 0 0

Cincinnati Mahle W,1-1 6 2-3 2 2 2 2 11 Garrett H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Stephenson 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 Iglesias S,4-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:57.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.