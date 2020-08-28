Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 6 5 2 14 Happ cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .217 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .214 Schwarber lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .231 Contreras dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .208 Heyward rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .270 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Kipnis 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Hoerner ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 11 6 1 7 Akiyama cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .183 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Winker lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .341 Suárez 3b 3 2 3 3 1 0 .190 Moustakas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Davidson dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .212 Galvis 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .227 Garcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192

Chicago 200 000 003_5 6 1 Cincinnati 010 220 01x_6 11 1

a-struck out for Kipnis in the 8th.

E_Bote (4), Moustakas (1). LOB_Chicago 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Suárez (3), Winker (6). HR_Rizzo (6), off Mahle; Schwarber (7), off Mahle; Contreras (4), off Stephenson; Heyward (3), off Stephenson; Suárez (7), off Hendricks; Winker (9), off Hendricks; Galvis (6), off Ryan. RBIs_Rizzo (13), Schwarber (14), Contreras 2 (12), Heyward (13), Suárez 3 (15), Winker (15), Davidson (11), Galvis (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; Cincinnati 4 (Castellanos, Garcia, Akiyama, Davidson). RISP_Chicago 0 for 0; Cincinnati 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Akiyama, Galvis. GIDP_Rizzo.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Garcia, Suárez, Moustakas).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks L,3-4 6 10 5 5 0 6 98 4.09 Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 2.61 Ryan 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 6.52

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle W,1-1 6 2-3 2 2 2 2 11 106 3.91 Garrett H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.45 Stephenson 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 15 19.29 Iglesias S,4-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.59

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:57.

