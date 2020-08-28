Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|2
|14
|
|Happ cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.214
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.208
|Heyward rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.270
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Kipnis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Hoerner ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|1
|7
|
|Akiyama cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Winker lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.341
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.190
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Davidson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Galvis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Garcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Chicago
|200
|000
|003_5
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|220
|01x_6
|11
|1
a-struck out for Kipnis in the 8th.
E_Bote (4), Moustakas (1). LOB_Chicago 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Suárez (3), Winker (6). HR_Rizzo (6), off Mahle; Schwarber (7), off Mahle; Contreras (4), off Stephenson; Heyward (3), off Stephenson; Suárez (7), off Hendricks; Winker (9), off Hendricks; Galvis (6), off Ryan. RBIs_Rizzo (13), Schwarber (14), Contreras 2 (12), Heyward (13), Suárez 3 (15), Winker (15), Davidson (11), Galvis (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; Cincinnati 4 (Castellanos, Garcia, Akiyama, Davidson). RISP_Chicago 0 for 0; Cincinnati 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Akiyama, Galvis. GIDP_Rizzo.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Garcia, Suárez, Moustakas).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks L,3-4
|6
|
|10
|5
|5
|0
|6
|98
|4.09
|Winkler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.61
|Ryan
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|6.52
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle W,1-1
|6
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|11
|106
|3.91
|Garrett H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.45
|Stephenson
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|15
|19.29
|Iglesias S,4-5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.59
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:57.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.