Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

August 28, 2020 10:26 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 6 5 2 14
Happ cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .217
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .214
Schwarber lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .231
Contreras dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .208
Heyward rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .270
Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Kipnis 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Hoerner ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 11 6 1 7
Akiyama cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .183
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Winker lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .341
Suárez 3b 3 2 3 3 1 0 .190
Moustakas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Davidson dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .212
Galvis 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .227
Garcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192
Chicago 200 000 003_5 6 1
Cincinnati 010 220 01x_6 11 1

a-struck out for Kipnis in the 8th.

E_Bote (4), Moustakas (1). LOB_Chicago 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Suárez (3), Winker (6). HR_Rizzo (6), off Mahle; Schwarber (7), off Mahle; Contreras (4), off Stephenson; Heyward (3), off Stephenson; Suárez (7), off Hendricks; Winker (9), off Hendricks; Galvis (6), off Ryan. RBIs_Rizzo (13), Schwarber (14), Contreras 2 (12), Heyward (13), Suárez 3 (15), Winker (15), Davidson (11), Galvis (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; Cincinnati 4 (Castellanos, Garcia, Akiyama, Davidson). RISP_Chicago 0 for 0; Cincinnati 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Akiyama, Galvis. GIDP_Rizzo.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Garcia, Suárez, Moustakas).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks L,3-4 6 10 5 5 0 6 98 4.09
Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 2.61
Ryan 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 6.52
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle W,1-1 6 2-3 2 2 2 2 11 106 3.91
Garrett H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.45
Stephenson 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 15 19.29
Iglesias S,4-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.59

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:57.

