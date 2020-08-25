Cincinnati Results

Tuesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $4,222,190
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Western & Southern Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. David Goffin (7), Belgium, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Roberto Bautista-Agut (8), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Anett Kontaveit (12), Estonia, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.
Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.
Johanna Konta (8), Britain, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (6), Germany, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 3-6, 6-4, 10-4.
Austin Krajicek and Steve Johnson, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Caty McNally and Cori Gauff, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.
