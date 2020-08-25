Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati Results

August 25, 2020 12:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $4,222,190

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Western & Southern Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. David Goffin (7), Belgium, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista-Agut (8), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Anett Kontaveit (12), Estonia, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Advertisement

Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Johanna Konta (8), Britain, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (6), Germany, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 3-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Austin Krajicek and Steve Johnson, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Caty McNally and Cori Gauff, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program